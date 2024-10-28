MTSU cancels Tuesday classes after student death

Photo from Sidelines archive, by Alexis Marshall

Story by Shauna Reynolds

MTSU President Sidney McPhee announced the cancellation of all classes and closure of university offices tomorrow, Oct. 29, following the death of a student on campus Monday afternoon.

“My hope is that our community will use this time to grieve and reach out for support reources being made available,” McPhee said in an email addressed to the MTSU community. “Essential services, including counseling resources, will remain open and available.”

The message listed a number of crisis support resources, including those specifically available for faculty and staff.

Events scheduled for Tuesday can continue at the discretion of organizers, according to the message.

Classes resume Wednesday, McPhee said.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee sent out a campus-wide statement earlier Monday afternoon confirming a student died by suicide inside the James E. Walker Library.

The Student Government Association will hold a vigil in front of the library Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

If you are in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.