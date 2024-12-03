What is the MTSU CARE Team?

Story and featured photo by Deasia Powell

The MTSU Campus Action Response and Engagement team works to assess reports of concerning student behavior reported by the campus community and coordinate centralized responses to a variety of situations, including seasonal depression, excessive absence, difficulty adjusting to college life, relationship problems, etc.

The MTSU CARE team began in August 2024 under the leadership of new Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Khalilah Doss and current chair Laura Sosh-Lightsy. The team recommends the appropriate interventions to support students and ensure campus safety.

They provide personalized assistance, goal-oriented assessment, intervention, and connections to relevant campus resources to ensure students overcome obstacles and have the resources necessary to improve their well-being.

“As a member of the CARE team, I review reports of concern submitted to our office together with the Assistant Dean of Students,” Tamika Mitchell, Coordinator of the Office of Student Care and Conduct, said. “I gather relevant information to share with the team so that we can assess and determine the appropriate course of action.”

With the large mission in mind, the Dean of Students Office and Office of Student Care and Conduct (OSCC) cultivated the MTSU CARE team to support students who may be in distress. This team dispenses support to the student body by providing availability to many resources and conducting outreach to students in need.

“Our office is here to assist students with navigating academic and personal challenges,” Mitchell said. “We promote learning and development by helping students understand and meet university expectations related to student behavior.”

As a relatively new program, CARE team officials continuously aim to refine processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. They seek areas of improvement such as aligning their practices with national standards, seeking additional manpower and resources to better serve students and increasing marketing and outreach by establishing a social media and campus presence to spread awareness of the OSCC.

Mitchell encourages all students to visit the office located at KUC 208, where they can receive personal and academic guidance. She also encourages all students, staff, and faculty to submit CARE reports if they notice any concerning behaviors or situations within the campus community.

“The CARE team plays a vital role in the University, but we rely on our campus and community partners to help identify students who may need support,” said Mitchell.

You can find the MTSU CARE team in the Office of Student Care and Conduct in the Keathley University Center Office 208, Monday-Friday, from 9:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m., or call 615-898-2750.

You can also submit a CARE Report here.

DeAsia Powell is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.