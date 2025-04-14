Weekly Distractions: What’s next for ‘The Last of Us’?

Mercury retrograde ended April 7, allegedly signaling a return to clarity in life. If astrology isn’t making things more tolerable, maybe some new releases will.

This week’s hodgepodge of distractions includes a “Goofy” documentary, the return of the too-close-to-reality “Black Mirror,” a send-off for the “Powerless” YA trilogy, and a collection of soulful tunes from Valerie June.

But first, the much-anticipated return of Pedro Pascal (and the rest of the “The Last of Us” cast.)

Here are some delightful distractions from April 7 to April 14.

‘The Last of Us’

HBO’s “The Last of Us,” adapted from the popular sci-fi horror video game, returned April 14 for its second season. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” gained acclaim for a faithful adaptation of the game and precise casting for popular characters.

In the season premiere, “Future Days,” the show’s writers reveal an interest in streamlining its more maligned source material, the game’s sequel.

Pascal and Ramsey are still gripping as Joel and Ellie, and Isabela Merced as Dina and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby convincingly bring new characters to life. The visuals deserve praise, as well. The writing tightens the large narrative setup, but the season is still finding its footing.

Overall, “Future Days” is a good start to the season. Fresh storylines should throw established fans a few surprises, while new viewers can live in this post-apocalyptic drama about found family, violence and the human condition.

New episodes premiere weekly on HBO, and are simultaneously available for streaming on MAX. Richard Maneiro

‘Not Just a Goof’

Disney has made a big deal of the 30th anniversary of “A Goofy Movie.” Disney hosted a throwback premiere for D23 members at Disney Springs, sent influencers themed boxes of new merch and uploaded many videos with leads Bill Farmer (Goofy) and Jason Marsden (Max Goof). It’s a ton of work to celebrate a 30-year-old critical and commercial failure. The documentary “Not Just A Goof” reveals the ups and downs that went into making the cult classic. The documentary relies on archival footage, with interviews from select cast and crew members. Stylistically, the documentary uses animation in the Goofy style to recount the story — a nice change of pace. The documentary’s end credits confusingly feature an original song, a strange choice for a movie known for its songs. Overall, it’s worth a watch for nostalgic fans.

”Not Just a Goof” and “A Goofy Movie” are now streaming on Disney+. Victoria Stone

‘Black Mirror’ returns: A glimpse into tech, terror, and truth

Netflix’s hit series “Black Mirror” is back, diving deeper into pervasive anxiety about technology, human behavior and the blurred line between dystopia and reality.

Fans will see a different side of ‘Black Mirror,’ with new episodes diving deeper into imagined tech and the human consciousness. In several episodes, the ability to transfer or copy one’s full self into an alternate reality or an alternate dimension is at stake.

Not only is there a new twist to the structure and storytelling, but the show also brings in a fresh roster of cast members. Notable additions include Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Paul Giamatti — each bringing charisma to the thought-provoking world of “Black Mirror.” Their performances not only elevate the narrative but also bring new life into the exploration of society and technology.

Season seven of “Black Mirror” is now streaming on Netflix. Brianna Sorrell

‘Fearless’ by Lauren Roberts

Ilya’s not-so-favorite Silver Savior takes the crown in the conclusion to Lauren Roberts’ “Powerless” trilogy. Paedyn Gray finds herself engaged to marry Kitt Azer, the new king of Ilya. Hated by the Elite citizens of Ilya for being powerless and secretly in love with Kai Azer, Kitt’s brother and Ilya’s enforcer, Paedyn has to prove herself to be fit as Ilya’s queen. Through three rounds of trials similar to those of the first “Powerless” novel, Paedyn fights for her life — and her love.

Roberts’ conclusion to her YA trilogy provides readers with a deeper look into Paedyn and Kai’s relationship, slightly maturer themes and sea monsters. Emma Burden

‘Owls, Omens, and Oracles’ by Valerie June

Memphis folky-soul singer-songwriter Valerie June returned April 11 with “Owls, Omens, and Oracles.”

With vocals sometimes reminiscent of Macy Gray, June delivers an eclectic mix of inspiration and output. In “Superpower,” layered singing and spoken word tracks give a double dose of her voice. The Blind Boys of Alabama provide backup on the gospel-flavored “I’ve Been Changed,” and “All I Really Wanna Do” evokes a ‘60s girl group sound.

“Sweet Things Just for You” carries through on the title’s hint of sweetness — June promises in her West Tennessee accent: “So first I write you this love song / And I sing it in the softest tone / If these words don’t measure how I feel / Then hopefully the music will.”

“Owls, Omens, and Oracles” fulfills this promise to listeners, as well. Shauna Reynolds

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.