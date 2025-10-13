The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

5 Cozy reads to fall into autumn

Five stories that bring the colors, chills and comforts of fall to life.
Gracie Benner, Contributing writerOctober 13, 2025
Gracie Benner
Stack of books set on top of a table with a pumpkin beside them.

The leaves are turning shades of red, yellow and orange, the air is beginning to crisp, and there is no better time to cozy up with a good book. Autumn has a very heartwarming aesthetic that can be depicted in stories, too, allowing readers to have these books come to life around them.  Here’s a list of five books that embrace the fall season, whether with romance, mystery, horror or a little witchy magic. 

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Book cover of “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt. (Gracie Benner)

“The snow on the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation,” said Richard Papen, a character from Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History.”

This dark academia book, published in 1992, has a quality that makes for an eerie fall read. “The Secret History” is about a group of students who participate in an exclusive Greek class at their college. The reason for being “exclusive” becomes apparent when secrets are spilled and a murder is committed within the clique. Richard, the main character, is considered an unreliable narrator due to his admiration for the group and his mental instability, which creates an unsettling undertone throughout the book. The mystery behind the characters, along with the chilling setting of Vermont through fall and winter, makes for the ideal book to kickstart the season. 

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling

Book cover of “The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling. (Gracie Benner)

“Never mix vodka with witchcraft,”Vivienne Jones, a character from Erin Sterling’s “The Ex Hex,” said. 

A Rom-com with a touch of spookiness, the “Ex Hex” will bring back all the nostalgia from movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown”. This second-chance love story, published in 2021, sets up autumn through descriptive settings that are easily envisioned during the spooky season, like hanging bats and skeletons in the windows of a shop, pumpkins everywhere, and rumors of ghosts. The book follows a witch, Vivienne, hidden in a lively small town called Graves Glen. After placing a curse on her ex-boyfriend, Rhys, for breaking her heart, they must work together to lift the spell before Halloween. 

“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer

Book cover of “Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer. (Gracie Benner)

“In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks,” said Bella Swan, a character from Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight,” said. 

Vampires always fit the fall agenda. The “Twilight” series, the first book published in 2005, remains a timeless staple for creating a chilly fall environment. Taking place in a dark, rainy town, the main character, Bella, falls in love with the vampire Edward. Make a gloomy fall day feel a bit more sublime by reading about the trials and tribulations that come with having a supernatural boyfriend, set against the backdrop of a mysterious town. 

“Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

“Sometimes dead is better,” said Jud Crandall, a character from Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary.”

Book cover of “Pet Sematary” by Stephen King. (Gracie Benner)

If fall means wanting to feel the thrill of a good horror book, “Pet Sematary” will give the creeps to any reader. Published in 1983, the plot follows the Creed family as they move into a new house. When their family cat, Church, is hit and killed by a car, they bury him in an “innocent” pet cemetery in the woods. What the family doesn’t expect is Church returning home, alive but uncanny. The novel portrays gothic themes of grief and denial through the father of the family, Louis, when he decides whether he wants to tamper with death once again. With a disturbing atmosphere dripping with tension, “Pet Sematary” has all the scares to get in touch with the spooky season. 

“The Pumpkin Spice Café” by Laurie Gilmore

Book cover of “The Pumpkin Spice Café” by Laurie Gilmore.

“I’ve loved you since I saw how many tiny pumpkins you could carry in your arms,” said Logan Anders, a character from Laurie Gilmore’s “The Pumpkin Spice Café.”

This book’s title establishes the charming mood that this time of year brings. “The Pumpkin Spice Café” boasts many autumnal traits, from its festive cover to the fall traditions described within, making it a cozy retreat from the chilly fall weather. Published in 2023, the book takes place in a town called Dream Harbor, where Jeanie, originally from the big city, moves in to take over her aunt’s cafe. Things take a turn when she meets a brooding farmer, Logan Anders, and a tale of conflict and attraction emerges between the two. 

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Books
A sign displayed during the Mystery Book event on campus on Oct. 9, 2025, at Peck Hall.
MTSU’s Mystery Book Sale unwraps the magic of reading
"The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden on a bookstand.
Before it hits the screen, 'The Housemaid' captivates on the page
Sandy Knox press photo.
Hit songwriter Sandy Knox to visit MTSU for Lyrics Lounge Q&A event
"The Lies of Locke Lamora" by Scott Lynch on display.
'The Lies of Locke Lamora' is fantasy at its finest
Ezra Agbonkhese and Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us." (Photo by Liane Hentscher courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery)
Weekly Distractions: What’s next for ‘The Last of Us’?
Author Suzanne Collins publishes latest title in "Hunger Games" franchise, "Sunrise on the Reaping." (Photo Courtesy of Scholastic)
Weekly Distractions: Can 'Sunrise on the Reaping' satisfy 'Hunger' for dystopian stories?
More in Featured
What’s wrong with MTSU football? Why the Blue Raiders are struggling in 2025
What’s wrong with MTSU football? Why the Blue Raiders are struggling in 2025
The Tennessee Honeybee Association's table at their annual fall conference in the Student Union on Oct. 10, 2025.
Student Union buzzes during beekeeper's conference
Emma Pettersen cross the ball against Indiana State on Sept.16, 2025
MTSU's Emma Pettersen finds her spot again in time for final CUSA stretch
Antwoinardo Dixon and his late aunt Dorothy Bain-Seymour. (Image courtesy of Antwoinardo Dixon)
MTSU student turns grief into art with song ‘Inner Thoughts’
Girls dancing at the Garba night at MTSU on Oct, 3, 2025.
Middle Tennessee Indian Association hosts annual Garba night honoring Navaratri Festival
MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook makes a move on a defender in a game against Missouri State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU football loses to Missouri State in weekday Conference USA clash
More in Features
Preview of Taylor Swift's "Life of A Showgirl" album release showing at AMC Theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.
Fans celebrate 'The Life of a Showgirl' at AMC Theatres
Emil Wakim preforming his comedy show at the MTSU comedy night at the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 2, 2025.
‘SNL’ star Emil Wakim headlines Night of Comedy at MTSU
Taylor Swift's "The Life of A Showgirl" album cover.
Weekly Distractions: Taylor Swift’s new album, 'Abbott Elementary' big return, 'Dancing with the Stars' and more
Volunteers assist putting a house frame together for a Habitat for Humanity event on campus on Oct. 2, 2025, in the Student Union Commons.
Students build home, memories with Habitat for Humanity at MTSU
Sandy Knox and Dean Beverly Keel at the MTSU Lyrics Lounge in the Miller Education Center on Sept. 30, 2025.
Sandy Knox blends laughter, lessons and lyrics in MTSU Q&A
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU offers new fitness space in freshman residence hall
Menu
Activate Search
Home
5 Cozy reads to fall into autumn