5 Cozy reads to fall into autumn

The leaves are turning shades of red, yellow and orange, the air is beginning to crisp, and there is no better time to cozy up with a good book. Autumn has a very heartwarming aesthetic that can be depicted in stories, too, allowing readers to have these books come to life around them. Here’s a list of five books that embrace the fall season, whether with romance, mystery, horror or a little witchy magic.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

“The snow on the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation,” said Richard Papen, a character from Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History.”

This dark academia book, published in 1992, has a quality that makes for an eerie fall read. “The Secret History” is about a group of students who participate in an exclusive Greek class at their college. The reason for being “exclusive” becomes apparent when secrets are spilled and a murder is committed within the clique. Richard, the main character, is considered an unreliable narrator due to his admiration for the group and his mental instability, which creates an unsettling undertone throughout the book. The mystery behind the characters, along with the chilling setting of Vermont through fall and winter, makes for the ideal book to kickstart the season.

“The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling

“Never mix vodka with witchcraft,”Vivienne Jones, a character from Erin Sterling’s “The Ex Hex,” said.

A Rom-com with a touch of spookiness, the “Ex Hex” will bring back all the nostalgia from movies like “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown”. This second-chance love story, published in 2021, sets up autumn through descriptive settings that are easily envisioned during the spooky season, like hanging bats and skeletons in the windows of a shop, pumpkins everywhere, and rumors of ghosts. The book follows a witch, Vivienne, hidden in a lively small town called Graves Glen. After placing a curse on her ex-boyfriend, Rhys, for breaking her heart, they must work together to lift the spell before Halloween.

“Twilight” by Stephenie Meyer

“In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks,” said Bella Swan, a character from Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight,” said.

Vampires always fit the fall agenda. The “Twilight” series, the first book published in 2005, remains a timeless staple for creating a chilly fall environment. Taking place in a dark, rainy town, the main character, Bella, falls in love with the vampire Edward. Make a gloomy fall day feel a bit more sublime by reading about the trials and tribulations that come with having a supernatural boyfriend, set against the backdrop of a mysterious town.

“Pet Sematary” by Stephen King

“Sometimes dead is better,” said Jud Crandall, a character from Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary.”

If fall means wanting to feel the thrill of a good horror book, “Pet Sematary” will give the creeps to any reader. Published in 1983, the plot follows the Creed family as they move into a new house. When their family cat, Church, is hit and killed by a car, they bury him in an “innocent” pet cemetery in the woods. What the family doesn’t expect is Church returning home, alive but uncanny. The novel portrays gothic themes of grief and denial through the father of the family, Louis, when he decides whether he wants to tamper with death once again. With a disturbing atmosphere dripping with tension, “Pet Sematary” has all the scares to get in touch with the spooky season.

“The Pumpkin Spice Café” by Laurie Gilmore

“I’ve loved you since I saw how many tiny pumpkins you could carry in your arms,” said Logan Anders, a character from Laurie Gilmore’s “The Pumpkin Spice Café.”

This book’s title establishes the charming mood that this time of year brings. “The Pumpkin Spice Café” boasts many autumnal traits, from its festive cover to the fall traditions described within, making it a cozy retreat from the chilly fall weather. Published in 2023, the book takes place in a town called Dream Harbor, where Jeanie, originally from the big city, moves in to take over her aunt’s cafe. Things take a turn when she meets a brooding farmer, Logan Anders, and a tale of conflict and attraction emerges between the two.

