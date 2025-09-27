Before it hits the screen, “The Housemaid” captivates on the page

The gripping novel “The Housemaid” by Frieda McFadden, published in 2022, is getting a screen adaptation and there’s no surprise as to why. With its riveting plot line and its binge-worthy mystery, “The Housemaid” will keep readers engaged and on the edge of their seats, start to finish.

The story leads with the main character, Millie Calloway, desperately looking for a job after being released from 10 years in prison. She’s homeless, sleeping in her car and will do anything to pick herself back up. When she acquires a live-in housemaid position for a family in an upperclassman neighborhood, it seems too good to be true.

Nina Winchester, the woman who lives in the luxurious house along with her husband and daughter, interviews Millie and believes she’s the perfect candidate for the gig. When taking the job, Millie finds red flags that would be a deal breaker for anyone, like a small enclosed bedroom with the lock on the outside of her door, but with the options she’s left with, she doesn’t have much of a choice.

Nina at first seems like an exceptional wife and mother with a picture-perfect family, but the longer Millie is around, the more she recognizes Nina’s unstable mental health. Things begin to take a chilling turn from there as the psychological thriller continues to roll out themes of manipulation, abuse and gaslighting.

One thing that was very well done and sets a clear shift in the novel is when the point of view changes from Millie to Nina. It keeps the readers guessing. There are many times in the book where the readers don’t know who to trust; even Millie herself keeps her secrets hidden, like the reason she went to prison, so as it transitions to Nina’s point of view, the suspense deepens.

Though at first readers might believe Millie to be this meek and hopeless girl, after reading about the circumstances she dealt with inside the Winchester house, it’s revealed that she’s got thick skin. Whether it’s for the money or sheer stubbornness, she does not let Nina’s behavior get in the way of her doing her job.

Another character to note is Andrew, better known as Andy. He is introduced as the well-rounded husband who loves his wife deeply, but with her episodes, struggles to keep the peace. Millie sympathizes with Andy, which isn’t a hard task after he reveals Nina’s instability could be a result of their failure to have a baby.

The biggest takeaway from “The Housemaid” is its ability to keep the readers engaged. The writing is concise and descriptive, allowing the novel the ability to make the reader feel a chill down their spine every time the setting switches to Millie’s “bedroom”or what feels like a prison cell. It’s also fast-paced but still has a fulfilling finish and the satisfying feeling of finally discovering why Millie went to prison is priceless.

Though the plot was enticing, the characters lacked a lot of depth. All of the characters stayed intriguing by withholding truths, but had no appeal of being relatable or captivating, yet with there being two sequels out, “The Housemaid’s Secret” and “The Housemaid is Watching,” there is plenty of opportunity to flesh out characters in these books as well.

The book is a thrilling ride with unexpected twists. Readers who love a suspenseful plot line in their book would enjoy this enthralling read, and it’s making its way to theaters on Dec. 19, 2025. Fans of the book have shared their excitement or worries on social media after the teaser was released, which has resulted in speculations that the movie may not live up to the novel, but it’s too early to tell.

