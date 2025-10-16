The Grand Book Exchange starts its first chapter with the Boro Book Club

Book lovers in Murfreesboro gathered at the Public Square to welcome The Grand Book Exchange, which has everything a reader could want and more, selling an assortment of different genre books and book-ish accessories like Kindle covers, bookmarks and stickers.

Lindsey Romine, owner of the store, is passionate about creating an environment not just for readers but for everyone and proves this through the events created that involve conversations and connection.

Born and raised in Murfreesboro, Romine always enjoyed being at the square because of its “everyone knows everyone” small-town vibe. When she received the opportunity to have her own store there, she knew she wanted to keep the community alive and better than ever through her love for books.

“My first job was at Dominicos down the street, I went to Friday night events and concerts here, and my dad’s offices were here,” Romine said, “so I always knew I wanted a shop on the square.”

Though the store may appear small from the outside, stepping through its doors feels like walking into a scene straight out of the show “Gilmore Girls”. The Grand Book Exchange has created an inviting environment while embracing the charm and warmth of Murfreesboro.

Romine describes the atmosphere as “comfy cozy” with relaxing chairs, shelves full of beloved titles, and a scheme of warm, comforting colors.

“I tried to go for the ‘Shop around the Corner’ vibe, the bookstore in ‘You’ve got mail’” Romine said. “I wanted it to make you want to curl up in a corner and never want to leave.”

To help bring readers across Murfreesboro together, The Grand Book Exchange is launching “The Boro Book Club”, with a kickoff party on Oct. 16 to start great conversations over the listed readings. The first three book selections and meeting dates have already been confirmed: fantasy novel turned into series “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas on Oct. 30, a coming-of-age story “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand on Nov. 6, and a haunting vampire tale “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” by V.E. Schwab on Nov. 20.

Romine chose these books to ensure there was something for everyone while encouraging readers to dive into a book they wouldn’t normally pick up. “Throne of Glass” could lead to further discussions in months to come if the club responds in a positive way and wants to continue the rest of the series. The two other books mentioned were published in 2025, which opens an opportunity to read something new together that avid readers may not have reached for yet.

The Grand Book Exchange has already found its audience with local bookworms who are counting the days till the club meeting, but this is just the beginning. To give back to her childhood community that brought on such fond memories, Romine is set on turning the bookstore into a space for bonding.

“I really want this to be a community meeting place,” Romine said, “I’m trying to remember names when people are coming in to build connections.”

To bring this vision to life, she turned the shop into a meeting place with seasonal events that don’t require a reading hobby, like Gilmore Girls Day on Oct. 25. There will be a coffee bar inspired by the diner in the show and sweater pop-ups to welcome the fall weather.

Other plans include hosting workshops like a decorating cake class with a local cake decorating company, and during finals week, the store will offer extended hours for MTSU students looking for a quiet, off-campus space to study.

“At the end of the day, I just want this to be the place where people are excited to see what’s new here and can come hang out together,” Romine said.

Whether it’s through themed events, a book club, or simply enjoying good company, The Grand Book Exchange hopes to build a space where people connect and maybe even fall in love with reading for the first time.

