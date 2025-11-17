Four must-read historical fiction novels for MTSU book lovers

While historical fiction is one of the most popular genres in the world due to its range and flexibility, novels featuring heavy historical content might feel alienating to young or casual readers. For those looking to explore the genre, these four novels showcase a broad range of time periods, cultures and writing styles to demonstrate the true flexibility of historical fiction.

‘The Frozen River’ by Ariel Lawthorn

After a devastating freeze, the body of a man is found encased in the Kennebec River and the 18th-century midwife Martha Ballard is tasked with determining his true cause of death. Within her diary, she documents her findings and her investigation leads her back to an alleged sexual assault months prior. She is determined to seek out justice for the crimes, even if it tears her community apart.

Ariel Lawthon’s “Frozen River” is the titular historical fiction novel, dramatizing the real-life experiences of Martha Balland and her diary. This is certainly not a bad thing, and the novel succeeds in bringing attention to Martha’s story while still functioning as its own work, independent of the real-life inspiration. It is a captivating read that gets at the heart of what it means to be a woman in 1789, as well as in the present day.

‘The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi’ by Shannon

Chakraborty

Living in the 12th century, Amina is a retired pirate captain who lives in seclusion with her young daughter, Marjana. However, Amina is forced out of retirement when the grandmother of one of her old crewmates informs her that her granddaughter, Dunya, is missing, searching for a magical pearl called the Moon of Saba. Sensing the promise of fortune, Amina returns to her old life to secure a future for her daughter and assembles a crew to track down Dunya and secure the bounty for themselves.

This novel showcases the upper limit of what historical fiction can be. While many historical fiction novels are grounded in reality, this is not a hard-and-fast rule. Likewise, the novel’s fantastical elements, juxtaposed with Amina’s internal struggle with her Muslim faith, make for a bold work with a unique feel. While it takes a little while for the plot to pick up, it rewards casual readers with dynamic action in the latter half. It is a must-read for those who prefer bombastic prose rarely present in historical works. Chakrabotry’s risks paid off tenfold.

‘North Woods’ by Daniel Mason

Two young lovers forsake their lives as Puritans, but neither of them could’ve imagined that their humble cabin deep in the north woods of the New World would be the staging grounds to so many more stories beyond their own.

This novel is actually a collection of short stories, songs, and diary entries that feature different points of view and eventually connect to the original Puritan couple who lived so long ago. The novel is experimental in its storytelling, so some points of view are longer or more abstract than others. One of the few consistent aspects is the motifs involving growth and rebirth, which connect snugly with themes of one’s true impact on the world. It might be a bit much for some readers who only enjoy traditional prose in novels, but for those willing to give the format it shot, it is well worth it to see each point of view come together in a satisfying patchwork.

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ by Khaled Hosseini

Mariam is an illegitimate daughter from Kerat, Afghanistan, who is forced to marry a man she doesn’t love. As a tragedy strikes her family, she believes she caused it. Meanwhile, her younger, more privileged neighbor, Laila, is raised by her father. Later, when a similar tragedy leaves Laila’s family dead, she is reluctantly taken in by Mariam. However, Mariam eventually grows close to Laila, but the mounting war in Afghanistan threatens to tear each other apart.

Out of all the novels on this list, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” requires the most background information to fully appreciate it, but Hosseini contextualizes Afghanistan’s political climate between the 1960s to the early 2000s to a digestible degree for those completely unaware of the country’s history. The book is a powerful depiction of found family in desperate circumstances, and it offers a scathing critique of the misogyny baked into the country during this time period.

