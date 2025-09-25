Hit songwriter Sandy Knox to visit MTSU for Lyrics Lounge Q&A event

Grammy-nominated songwriter Sandy Knox visits MTSU’s Lyrics Lounge on Sept. 30 to share her story, discuss her new audiobook-musical, “Weighting: My Life If It Were a Musical,” and answer questions from students and aspiring songwriters.

Knox built a career writing for some of the music industry’s biggest names, including country star Reba McEntire and pop and R&B singer Dionne Warwick, earning a Grammy nomination along the way. Beyond her success on the charts, she became known for blending personal storytelling with universal themes, a skill she plans to share with students during her visit.

Her latest project, “Weighting: My Life If It Were a Musical,” told

her life story through the structure of a musical. Knox hopes to inspire future songwriters to dive into their own stories and turn them into music.

“Nobody has ever done an audiobook musical before,” Knox said. “I’m hoping maybe this will be a new genre that people might explore … Or a new way to get your music out there to the world.”

The inspiration behind Knox’s musical came after a difficult breakup that redirected her focus on making healthier choices. A friend referred her to attend a 1 month stay at a diet center to help her with physical wellness and personal growth.

During her time there, she not only lost weight but gained friendships and a new perspective on body image. After her stay, she used the diet center as an idea for a story or takeaway to use for a project.

“I originally thought it was just a straight-ahead live theater production musical, and that’s what I wanted to go for,” Knox said. “And then COVID happened, and lockdown caused me to think about it differently. That’s when I decided to write it as an audiobook-musical.”

After researching whether audiobook musicals had been done before, she discovered that they had not, which sparked her drive to bring her idea to life. Knox blended storytelling with music, intertwining 21 original songs throughout the narrative.

Knox purposefully mixed a soundtrack of various genres of music, including R&B, American standards, funk and pop. Songs like “Destination Happiness,” “Shop On” and “Body Braille” showcase a mix of narrative and musical styles that bring her audiobook to life.

“It was important to me to have all different kinds of genres of music, because I’ve written all different kinds of stuff,” Knox said.

The diverse soundtrack was a top priority, but Knox also emphasized body positivity and kindness throughout the audiobook-musical by writing lyrics that celebrate self-acceptance. She also designed it to be accessible to younger listeners, hoping to reach a wider audience with her message.

Just as she brings a range of genres and positive messages into her own work, Knox hopes future songwriters will embrace versatility and authenticity in their craft.

“My advice to future songwriters is write what you know,” Knox said. “Study the writers that came before you. Follow your dreams and try things that are new and different.

Knox speaks in the Lyrics Lounge, located in the Songwriting Center, on Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. The Q&A, moderated by Beverly Keel, dean of the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, is free and open to all MTSU students and faculty.

