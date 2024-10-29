Campus vigil and other gatherings set to take place after student death

Story by Sidelines Staff

Feature photo via Sidelines Archive

Following the death of an MTSU student on campus Monday, MT Lambda, the LGBTQIA+ student association, and a host of other campus organizations have scheduled events in the coming days to remember Serenity Birdsong and to let students and members of the campus community know that help is available.

Raiders for Christ and UKirk already hosted a prayer event outside the library on Monday evening, but here is a list of upcoming events:

SGA Vigil

The Student Government Association will hold a vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. in front of the library, to “remember, to find comfort, and to support one another in the strength of our community,” SGA President Michai Mosby said in a statement posted to Instagram.

MT Lambda

MT Lambda, in a statement posted to Instagram, said they will hold “a space for members of the Lambda and the Queer community to grieve for and discuss Serenity” in the Student Union, room 224, following the SGA vigil on Wednesday.

Birdsong was MT Lambda’s vice president, and the statement described her as not just an officer, but a friend.

“Her ability to light up a room, paired with her wholesome demeanor, made her welcome anywhere, but especially in Lambda where we are burdened by the darkness of existing in a world so often cruel to us,” read the statement.

The association has canceled their previously planned Halloween party that was scheduled during the same time frame.

Alpha Omicron Pi

Alpha Omicron Pi is hosting a critical incident stress debriefing session on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House 1 on Greek Row. The event is open to everyone. Attendees were asked to RSVP via an Instagram story poll.

The Point

The Point, a college ministry, is hosting a night of worship and prayer for those in the MTSU community on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Vision Church, in place of their usual weekly gathering on campus. They are offering biblical counselors.

MTSU Counseling Services are available in the Keathley University Center, room 326-S Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. You can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 898-2670.

The mobile crisis number is 1-800-704-2651 and is available 24 hours a day. The national suicide hotline is 988.

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.