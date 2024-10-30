A list of local and national mental health resources

Story by Emma Burden

Monday afternoon, MTSU experienced an immense tragedy when a student died on campus.

Sidelines would like to provide resources for students, faculty, staff and community members that are grieving or struggling with mental health issues of their own. Below are national and campus hotlines, along with counseling services and hotlines geared toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

“It’s natural to feel a hesitation, a sort of, ‘I’m afraid to talk to somebody,’ or, ‘Somebody will think that I’m not who I portray myself as on campus,’” Matthew Parriott, spokesman for the Tennessee State Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, said. “You can approach resources like 988 with as much anonymity as you desire, and you can get the help and support that you need.”

A number of the following resources are confidential. They exist to help.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

988

Call, text or chat 988 for free, confidential support, 24 hours a day. Services are offered in English and Spanish. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be used by anyone who needs to talk, is in crisis, is suicidal or needs help for a friend.

MTSU Mobile Crisis Number

800-704-2651

Avaliable 24 hours a day, the MTSU Mobile Crisis Number can be reached at 1-800-704-2651.

MTSU Counseling Services

615-898-2670

MTSU Counseling Services offer short-term counseling, crisis services, referrals, groups and the Zen Den. Counseling Services is located in the KUC, room 326-S. They are open Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. Call Counseling Services at 615-898-2670, or reach out to the MTSU Mobile Crisis Number after hours.

Center for Counseling and Psychological Services – Faculty and staff

615-898-2271

MTSU faculty and staff can reach out to the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services at 615-898-2271.

Employee Assisstance Program

855-437-3486

Employees of MTSU can reach out to 855-437-3486 for support, 24 hours a day.

The Trevor Project, 24/7 Suicide Hotline for LGBT+ Youth

866-488-7386

Call, text or chat 866-488-7386 for free and confidential support geared towards members of the LGBT+ community.

Trans Lifeline

877-565-8860

Aimed towards trans individuals, the Trans Lifeline can be reached at 877-565-8860. The Trans Lifeline is staffed by trans people and serves as a peer support resource. The Trans Lifeline is free and confidential.

