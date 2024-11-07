Musical romance ‘She Loves Me’ sets up shop at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre

Feature photo by Cat Curtis Murphy

Story by Logan Bowman

After over a year of preparation, MTSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance is set to debut its production of “She Loves Me” on Nov. 7. It’s the second play in the department’s lineup for the school year.

“She Loves Me” is a musical romance set in a 1930s perfumery. It follows incompatible shop clerks Amelia and Georg, who both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in a newspaper, unaware that they are actually sending letters to each other.

The cast rehearses for “She Loves Me” at the Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

Director Kristi Shamburger invested over a year’s worth of work into the play. From consulting project designers and musical directors to planning her own vision for the show, Shamburger has put her own mark on MTSU’s production of the play.

“‘She Loves Me’ is a favorite musical of mine and has been submitted to this committee for several years,” Shamburger said. “It is such a joyful and light piece that explores a classic musical theater style that I believe is just what our audiences and students need at this point.”

Actors auditioned last April and play rehearsals began in early September. The cast and showrunners have been practicing tirelessly for around four hours a day, Monday through Friday.

“The casting process was very tedious and a little bit stressful … but I have loved this show for a long time,” said Logan Purcell, a main showrunner playing Georg. “I am a huge fan of Golden Age musicals and have known this show for a long time.”

Two MTSU students, Maye Hansen and Katelyn Austin, have been double-cast to play the titular character Amelia. This casting strategy compensates for the lack of female leads in the play. Hansen also serves as the show’s lead choreographer, and has been working closely with Shamburger to balance both roles.

“The great thing about the double-casting system is that anytime Katelyn is on, I can sit out and watch the dances and take notes, and the cool thing about being a choreographer is that most of the work is done once you choreograph the dances,” Hansen said. “So all I’ve had to do is teach the dances and take notes each run to polish them. The only inconvenient thing is whenever I’m on for Amalia and can’t sit out and watch the dances, so they won’t get notes that night.”

Musical antics ensue in a dress rehearsal for “She Loves Me” at the Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

Theater students have been heavily involved in the production, working alongside Shamburger with decision making and execution of aspects of the play such as set building, costuming, sound and lighting and even casting and rehearsal.

Eighteen MTSU students will perform roles on stage, but over 40 other members of the cast will be backstage to ensure the production will run smoothly.

“It truly takes a village, and we have a fantastic one and can’t wait for you to come see the show,” Shamburger said. “Let us entertain you for a bit, take you out of your daily lives and just enjoy the sights and sounds of ‘She Loves Me.’”



The show runs Nov. 7-10 in the Tucker Theatre. Tickets are available here or at the door of the Theatre. MTSU students, faculty and Staff can receive one free ticket with valid ID at the box office.

Logan Bowman is a Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact the Lifestyles Editor, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.