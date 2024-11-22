TN student health survey allows students chance to give feedback on MTSU services

Feature photo from Sidelines Archive by Jenene Grover

Story by Maia O’Brien

MTSU students received the TN Together Higher Education student survey in their emails on Monday. The survey focuses on campus climate and students’ substance use, and the results will help MTSU and its leaders to improve their support on campus.

The TN Together Higher Education survey was created to assess the social environment and the risks of substance use on campuses across the state. The survey covers a wide range of topics, such as students’ experiences with substance use, their mental health, the services MTSU offers and their personal involvement on campus.

With MTSU dealing with the death of a student in October, the MTSU administration has pushed more mental health resources, with a special focus on campus involvement.

MTSU offers a variety of on and off-campus services to assist students.

MTSU Counseling Services, located in Room 326-S in the Keathley University Center, offers six free counseling sessions with a licensed staff counselor for students. This can be helpful for students dealing with short-term issues. If counselors find that students might benefit from long-term counseling, they refer them out after their free sessions.

Along with this, the MTSU Center for Counseling and Psychological Services provides free counseling services from graduate students. It is located in the Miller Education Building. Additionally, wellness coaching is available through MTSU Health Promotions/Health Services inside the Recreation Center. Wellness advisors will help students with stress and other issues related to being a student.

“Several of my professors directly addressed the issues and made sure that all students in class were aware of and had access to those programs, which I really appreciated,” student Ethan Broome said, referring to the counseling services. “I think at the moment, the campus climate is a lot better in regard to student mental health.”

All the counseling services are to support students through their academic and personal lives. The mission includes offering a place for students to be heard and accepted.

“They are doing the best job that they can,” said student Caleb Cunningham.

Other students feel they have not been as informed about the services MTSU has for students.

“I don’t think MTSU students are aware of the programs,” said student Shiloh Zeller. She feels as though the campus is bare when it comes to mental health resources.

A student food pantry is available for students who are unsure of where they will be getting their next meal.

It is stocked from donations and food drives and has and continues to help students with different circumstances. It is located next to the MT One Stop on the second floor of the Student Services and Admissions Center.

“We all have that time in our life where we need assistance, whether it be counseling or food or support or guidance,” said Coordinator for Outreach and Support, Melanie Crowder.

Crowder works to make sure all students are informed about the food pantry.

“Overall, you’re not going to perform as well if you don’t have your basic needs met,” Crowder said about students and their academic work.

The TN Together Higher Education Survey provides an opportunity for students to share their personal experiences with mental health and substance use privately. MTSU offers a number of services, but with student feedback, they can improve upon them, allowing a safe and comfortable environment for students.

The survey is voluntary, and students do not have to answer any questions with which they are uncomfortable.

MTSU Counseling Services: (615) 898-2670

Center for Counseling and Psychological Services: (625) 898-2271

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

Sexual Assault Hotline of Rutherford County: (615) 494-9262

Drug Abuse Hotline: 1-800-622-4357

Maia O’Brien is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

