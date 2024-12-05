Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
SportsBlue Raider FootballSports News

Where does MTSU land on a ranking of all 134 college football teams? Hint: It’s not good.  

By Brett Walker

Date:

Share post:

Feature Photo by Rusty Miller

Story by Brett Walker

Middle Tennessee football struggled through its first season in the Derek Mason era. 

The Blue Raiders finished 3-9 on the year, landing in ninth place in Conference USA after only two conference wins. MTSU not only finished as one of the worst teams in the conference, but as one of the worst teams in the country.  

Following college football’s regular season finale, Middle Tennessee came in at No. 130 in  The Athletic 134, a weekly ranking of all 134 FBS football teams in the nation by Chris Vannini, a senior writer for The Athletic, a leading sports media outlet. 

Slotted as the fifth worst team in college football, MTSU sits just above UMass and Kennesaw State and just below New Mexico State and UTEP.  

Behind a new coaching staff and overhauled roster, Middle Tennessee quickly became dwellers of the sport.  

Offensive line injuries and turnovers left the Blue Raider offense at a stalemate while the youthful defense found itself outpaced by opposing offenses.  

The root of Middle Tennessee’s issues this season arose from the ground. The Blue Raiders ranked No. 129 in rushing yards per game with 88 yards and No. 19 in run defense, giving up 208.8 yards on average according to Team Rankings.com 

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines 

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com 

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

Previous article
MTSU students destress and decompress at Rage and Relax
Next article
Middle Tennessee men’s basketball wins first of four in-state games of the year
Brett Walker
Brett Walker

Related articles

Basketball - Men's

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball wins first of four in-state games of the year

Feature Photo by Caitlyn Hajek Story by Jacob Burgess Middle Tennessee State University men’s basketball won against in-state...
Blue Raider Football

Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 

Feature Photo by Paige Mast Story by Brett Walker For the third straight week, Middle Tennessee’s offense started hot.   MTSU made...
Blue Raider Football

Breaking: Top MTSU wide receiver to enter transfer portal

Feature Photo by Myles Valrie  Story by Brett Walker  MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly intends to enter the transfer portal...
Blue Raider Football

MTSU’s season ends with 35-24 loss to FIU

Feature Photo by Myles Valrie Story by Brett Walker In the early heat of August, Middle Tennessee State University prepped...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Last call: regulars pour one out for Murfreesboro’s Mayday Brewery

Campus 0
Feature photo by Megan Goble Story by Megan Goble On the...

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball wins first of four in-state games of the year

Basketball - Men's 0
Feature Photo by Caitlyn Hajek Story by Jacob Burgess...

MTSU students destress and decompress at Rage and Relax

Campus 0
Featured photo by Victoria Stone Story by Victoria Stone Things get...

Popular news

Musical romance ‘She Loves Me’ sets up shop at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Feature photo by Cat Curtis Murphy Story by Logan Bowman After...

MTSU Theatre and Dance’s ‘Eurydice’ bridges the gap between myth and reality

Campus 0
Feature photo courtesy of John Underwood Story by Logan Bowman An...

MTSU freshman stars in “Bring It On: The Musical”

Lifestyles 0
Featured photo by Emma Dolberry Story by Luke Cameron  If you...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.