Friday, December 13, 2024
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football

By Brett Walker

Derek Mason speaks on a podcast during MTSU’s media day, 8-6-2024. (Photo by Brett Walker)
Nick Vattiato reads the defense in fall camp, 8-6-2024. (Photo by Brett Walker)
Runningback Jaiden Credle turns the corner against Tennessee Tech, 8-31-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)
Frank Peasant dives in for the game winning touchdown against Tennessee Tech, 9-1-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Nick Vattiato scampers for yardage against Ole Miss, 9-7-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
Brandon Buckner takes a moment to pray before kickoff, 9-7-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast).
Nick Vattiato scrambles against WKU, 9-14-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie).
MTSU defensive end, Alex Williams, warms up before facing WKU, 9-14-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie).
Myles Butler bursts off the line of scrimmage, 9-21-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Parker Hughes directs the Blue Raider defense, 9-21-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
Vattiato throws against Memphis, 9-28-2024. (Photo Myles Valrie)
Marvae Myers (left) and John Howse IV (right) lead the Blue Raider secondary out of the tunnel, 9-28-2024. (Photo by Abby Barber)
Omari Kelly returning a punt for a 61-yard touchdown, 10-15-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Marvae Myers intercepts a pass in the endzone, 10-16-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Jayce Gardner runs out of the tunnel, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato takes off against Liberty, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)
Holden Willis sprints downfield with the ball, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly is swarmed by teammates after a touchdown, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from fall sports
