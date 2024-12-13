Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football

Derek Mason speaks on a podcast during MTSU’s media day, 8-6-2024. (Photo by Brett Walker) Nick Vattiato reads the defense in fall camp, 8-6-2024. (Photo by Brett Walker) Runningback Jaiden Credle turns the corner against Tennessee Tech, 8-31-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie) Frank Peasant dives in for the game winning touchdown against Tennessee Tech, 9-1-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas) Nick Vattiato scampers for yardage against Ole Miss, 9-7-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Brandon Buckner takes a moment to pray before kickoff, 9-7-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast). Nick Vattiato scrambles against WKU, 9-14-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie). MTSU defensive end, Alex Williams, warms up before facing WKU, 9-14-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie). Myles Butler bursts off the line of scrimmage, 9-21-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas) Parker Hughes directs the Blue Raider defense, 9-21-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Vattiato throws against Memphis, 9-28-2024. (Photo Myles Valrie) Marvae Myers (left) and John Howse IV (right) lead the Blue Raider secondary out of the tunnel, 9-28-2024. (Photo by Abby Barber) Omari Kelly returning a punt for a 61-yard touchdown, 10-15-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas) Marvae Myers intercepts a pass in the endzone, 10-16-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas) Jayce Gardner runs out of the tunnel, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato takes off against Liberty, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Holden Willis sprints downfield with the ball, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly is swarmed by teammates after a touchdown, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

