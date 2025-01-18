The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball falls to archrivals Western Kentucky for first conference loss

The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball conference win streak ends with a road loss to Western Kentucky in the 100 Miles of Hate.
Jacob Burgess, Lead sports reporterJanuary 18, 2025
Paige Mast
MTSU head coach Rick Insell against Tennessee, 11-12-2024.

Middle Tennessee fell to rivals Western Kentucky in the 100 Miles of Hate series 58-63, for the Blue Raiders’ first conference loss in 33 games.  

The Blue Raiders led into half with a nine-point lead, but a disastrous third quarter ended with Middle Tennessee 11 points down.  

This marks the end of MTSU’s conference win streak that started two weeks ago with a win over Liberty.  

Western Kentucky held three Middle Tennessee starters to a combined 10 points. Jalynn Gregory was held to one made three pointer, Courtney Blakely was held to five points and Elina Arike to two points.  

The loss pokes a hole in the armor that MTSU women’s basketball held in Conference USA going back to the 2022-2023 season. 

Middle Tennessee will next face Sam Houston back at home on Jan.23. The home edition of 100 Miles of Hate is set for Feb. 15.  

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball falls to archrivals Western Kentucky for first conference loss