Middle Tennessee women’s basketball falls to archrivals Western Kentucky for first conference loss

Middle Tennessee fell to rivals Western Kentucky in the 100 Miles of Hate series 58-63, for the Blue Raiders’ first conference loss in 33 games.

The Blue Raiders led into half with a nine-point lead, but a disastrous third quarter ended with Middle Tennessee 11 points down.

This marks the end of MTSU’s conference win streak that started two weeks ago with a win over Liberty.

Western Kentucky held three Middle Tennessee starters to a combined 10 points. Jalynn Gregory was held to one made three pointer, Courtney Blakely was held to five points and Elina Arike to two points.

The loss pokes a hole in the armor that MTSU women’s basketball held in Conference USA going back to the 2022-2023 season.

Middle Tennessee will next face Sam Houston back at home on Jan.23. The home edition of 100 Miles of Hate is set for Feb. 15.

