‘The Lies of Locke Lamora’ is fantasy at its finest

Book review: ‘Lies of Locke Lamora’ by Scott Lynch
Logan Bowman, ReporterSeptember 10, 2025
Logan Bowman
“The Lies of Locke Lamora” by Scott Lynch on display.

From its high-octane action to its heartfelt emotional core, Scott Lynch’s debut novel “The Lies of Locke Lamora” is a must-read for any fantasy lover looking for a new series to immerse themselves in. 

The book follows the titular Locke Lamora and his gang of thieves, known as the Gentlemen Bastards, as they lie, cheat and steal from the wealthy elite inhabiting the city known as Camorr, a vibrant but seedy city based loosely on medieval Venice. As they secure their place in a particularly lucrative scam targeting a Camorri nobleman, they have to compete with building tensions among the city’s criminal underworld that threatens both their livelihood and their very lives.

One of the most impressive aspects of the novel itself is Lynch’s ability to flesh out the city of Camorr to such a degree that it feels as if it functions outside of the main characters themselves. Camorr is actually a series of islands split apart by canals and rivers. Because of this, the main method of travel is via water and has led to interesting aspects of Camorri culture, such as waterfront markets, a lucrative sea-based economy and even ceremonial shark fighting. Even though Camorr is a playground for thieves and con artists, there are old secrets of the city that not even Locke would be able to decipher, such as the mysterious ruins of an ancient civilization that the entire city has been built on. 

Unlike many other fantasy series, Lynch’s effort to construct a rich world does not mean his actual characters have suffered as a result. While Locke Lamora is not a particularly complex character, he is thoroughly fleshed out and still a likable protagonist despite his occupation as a criminal. This is because the book alternates between main story chapters that further the central plot and interlude chapters that highlight points in Locke’s tragic past that have shaped him into the person he is in the present. 

“The Lies of Locke Lamora” book cover. Image courtesy of the Orion Publishing Group.

Locke’s best friend and partner-in-crime, Jean Tannen, is another stand-out character. He is a wonderful foil to the cynical and wry Locke, who serves as the voice of reason among the Gentlemen Bastards. The interlude chapters, slowly building their eventual emotional connection, were one of the most satisfying parts of the novel from start to finish. 

The “Lies of Locke Lamora” stands out among other fantasy series, as it is an undeniably funny book. Its witty and dry prose makes the otherwise dreary setting of Camorr palatable as Locke and his friends struggle to find comfort in the lives they were forced to live. 

No book is perfect, and one flaw in an otherwise outstanding read is the supporting characters of Caldo, Galdo, and Bug. They do not feel as developed as Locke and Jean, and more time during interlude chapters could’ve been devoted to fleshing out their backstories so that later plot events in the book could’ve been even more impactful. 

“The Lies of Locke Lamora” is just book one in the “Gentleman Bastards” series itself, but Lynch has to publish the final installment in the tetralogy even after a nearly 12-year span since book three was released. 

MTSU placekicker Baylor Woodman kicks off against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Woodman of Wisconsin: MTSU kicker plays in front of hometown crowd
MT OneStop on Sept. 8, 2025.
MTSU’s tuition rose again, but not for the reason students think
The Signature Event concert at Murphy Center lit up MTSU on April 30, 2025.
Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series
MTSU's offense huddles up against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025..
Photo gallery: MTSU falls to Wisconsin on the road
National Pan-Hellenic Council members Evan Shipp, Jaliyah Webb and Caleb Baker in the Student Union on September 4, 2025.
MTSU National Pan-Hellenic Council talks empowering students and inspiring next generation
Champion Way garage, where the "MTSU Pisser" urinated on a wall and recorded himself doing so on Sept. 2, 2025.
MTSU student caught for public urination
