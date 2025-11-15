The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Categories:

Live coverage: MTSU football looks for first win in six years against WKU

Follow along for live updates of this year’s rendition of the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry, as the Blue Raiders search for their first conference win of 2025.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorNovember 15, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU quarterback Roman Gagliano takes a snap in warmups before a game against Western Kentucky at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025.
Live Coverage
Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:59 pm

Q1 3:25: MTSU’s defense forces a punt on WKU’s second offensive drive. The Blue Raiders take over on their own 28-yard line.

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:53 pm

Q1 5:53: Roman Gagliano drives the Blue Raiders to the WKU 40-yard line on MTSU’s first possession, but the drive stalls there. MTSU punts it away, and WKU takes over on its own four-yard line.

Gagliano stats on the drive:

Passing: Two-of-four for nine yards

Rushing: One carry for 24 yards

 

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:46 pm

Q1 8:28: Running back La’Vell Wright takes it in from three yards out to cap off WKU’s opening 16-play, 87-yard drive that took 6:27 off the clock.

WKU 7 MTSU 0

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:42 pm

Q1 9:06: Western Kentucky takes its first timeout of the half. The Hilltoppers are driving the ball down the field with little resistance on this first drive. First-and-nine upcoming at the MTSU nine-yard line for WKU.

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 2:30 pm

Pregame: MTSU wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half.

Updated
Nov 15, 2025, 1:48 pm

Injury Report

QB Nick Vattiato is OUT

RB Jekail Middlebrook is OUT

LT Jacob Otts is OUT

DT Shakai Woods is OUT

There’s a lot of big names missing for the Blue Raiders against their biggest rival today.

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky- MTSU football (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) is set to take on Western Kentucky University (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders ride a six-game losing streak into Houchens-Smith Stadium and look to snap a six-year losing skid to the Hilltoppers. Meanwhile, WKU has won its last two games with redshirt freshman Rodney Tisdale Jr. taking over for Maverick McIvor.

Middle Tennessee is expected to be without its starting QB as well, as sources close to the program said that redshirt senior Nick Vattiato is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Roman Gagliano is in line to start if Vattiato is unable to play.

For a full game preview, click here.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Live coverage: MTSU football looks for first win in six years against WKU