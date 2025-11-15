Live coverage: MTSU football looks for first win in six years against WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky- MTSU football (1-8, 0-5 CUSA) is set to take on Western Kentucky University (7-2, 5-1 CUSA) on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders ride a six-game losing streak into Houchens-Smith Stadium and look to snap a six-year losing skid to the Hilltoppers. Meanwhile, WKU has won its last two games with redshirt freshman Rodney Tisdale Jr. taking over for Maverick McIvor.

Middle Tennessee is expected to be without its starting QB as well, as sources close to the program said that redshirt senior Nick Vattiato is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Roman Gagliano is in line to start if Vattiato is unable to play.

For a full game preview, click here.

