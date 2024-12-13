10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time

Feature graphic by Bailey Brantingham

Story by Sidelines staff

If 2024 was “brat,” 2014 was “#blessed.”

Pop was at its peak, the alternative genre was flourishing and the bland social media beats of the early 2020s hadn’t taken over just yet.

Sidelines has compiled a few of the best tried and true albums released in 2014. Although they reached the decade milestone this year, these albums were some of the most influential of 2014 and will continue to blast through various phone, TV and car radio speakers for years to come.

Lana Del Rey “Ultraviolence”

Lana Del Rey’s “Ultraviolence” album cover. (Photo courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

“Ultraviolence” is a complex sophomore album for singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. A stark contrast from her debut “Born to Die,” which portrays the singer as a damsel in distress, Del Rey used the 2014 album to provide her audience with a moody take on sex and drugs. The album centers around themes of domestic violence and provides a dark take on Del Rey’s hyper-femininity.

The album’s title track, “Ultraviolence,” explores the story of a victim in an abusive relationship. Del Rey uses the album to romanticize sadness and loneliness, while also drawing notable references and making ironic culture jabs at elements of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s in songs like “Brooklyn Baby.”

The second half of the album shifts in an ambitious, man-eating direction. In “Money Power Glory” and “F—ed My Way Up to the Top,” Del Rey embraces the darker side of her femininity with lyrics about using men for their money and often bleeding them dry. The original album ends with a cover of “The Other Woman,” with Del Rey’s recording of the song providing a new perspective on what it means to be the other woman in a relationship. Kerstie Wolaver

U2 “Songs of Innocence”

U2’s “Songs of Innocence” reached almost-instant notoriety not for its music (it’s fine, whatever,) but for its unconventional distribution method.

U2’s “Songs of Innocence” album cover. (Photo courtesy of U2.com)

At a September 2014 Apple launch event, CEO Tim Cook made a few major announcements. First, he revealed the upcoming launch of the Apple Watch and iPhone 6 — typical Apple launch business. Then, along with the band, he revealed the release of “Songs of Innocence.” U2 entertained at the event.

This wasn’t Apple’s first collaboration with the band. In 2004, a U2 special edition iPod engraved with band members’ signatures hit stores.

Apple gave all iTunes customers “Songs of Innocence” downloads free of charge. For those with automatic downloads enabled, it just showed up.

People were mad. They felt violated. All this because of a little free music. “Songs of Innocence” didn’t spawn any hits, but people certainly talked about it. 2014 was wild. Shauna Reynolds

Hozier “Hozier”

The self-titled album from Hozier continues to bring folk music back to the mainstream. In addition to the breakout hit “Take Me to Church,” “Hozier” compiles powerful songs that resonate with a wide audience. His strong religious, political and life and death imagery make the album beautifully moving. The Irish singer’s vocals and musical mastery make him a unique presence in American music charts.

The album’s messages and popularity still hold up well today, especially in the current political climate. Hozier’s personal beliefs and values are heavily present in this album, too, and continue to peek through in his music career. The one that started it all may not be “Too Sweet,” but its humble beginnings are something richer, like a “Cherry Wine.” Victoria Stone

Azealia Banks “Broke with Expensive Taste”

Azealia Banks’ highly-anticipated debut album “Broke with Expensive Taste” was released in November 2014. In a year fraught with bubblegum pop and twinkling indie tunes, Banks was unafraid to mix UK club, house and ‘90s hip-hop into one. With hard-hitting lyrics, thumping beats and a delicate balance of explicit rap and enchanting vocals, it’s no wonder that Rolling Stone considered “Broke with Expensive Taste” the year’s “boldest release.”

The track “212” has become iconic in its own right. Banks blends NYC hip-hop with electronic house to create a steady, pounding chorus, then moves into smooth vocals and experimental club beats. “212” has become the album’s tour de force, encapsulating Banks’ unabashed creativity.

Another notable track is “Yung Rapunxel,” where Banks interpolates Mary J. Blige and expresses an intense anger over the sounds of sirens and whistles. “Nude Beach a-Go-Go” imitates ‘50s rockabilly, with, of course, Banks’ own lewd twist.

“Broke with Expensive Taste” was ahead of its time a decade ago, and, perhaps it still is. Emma Burden

Taylor Swift “1989”

Taylor Swift’s “1989” album cover. (Photo courtesy of Big Machine Records)

After nearly a decade of releasing music, Taylor Swift finally broke the blurry barrier between her country roots and emerging pop whimsicality. Her fifth studio album “1989” was a glitzy, high-powered pop music bomb dropped onto the public — in a good way. The album was unexpected from Swift, with the synth-heavy electronic beats vastly different from the borderline folk sound of her previous album, “Red.”

The opening track “Welcome to New York” paints decadent dreams of a life in New York City. Songs like “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off” were daily anthems in 2014, with listeners excited to sing along to Swift’s lyrics depicting love-crazed girlfriends and shaking off the haters.

Swift is a one-of-a-kind purveyor of pop. Her earwormy lyrics and production style continue to carry over each decade, with “1989” being perhaps the most notable of her timeless discography. With her recent rerecording of the album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version,)” the crown jewel in Swift’s pursuit of pop music continues to keep fans nostalgic for the simpler days of 2014, even a decade later. Bailey Brantingham

