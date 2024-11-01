Kiera Booth making an impact in her lone season for MTSU volleyball

Feature Photo by Rusty Miller

Story by Gary Dejaun

In just her first season with the Blue Raiders, graduate student Kiera Booth has more than made her presence felt.

“She is awesome,” assistant coach Taylor Holmes said. “She’s one of the funniest people that I know. She always has energy, always exciting to be around, and she always brings out the best in everyone she’s around.”

Booth, thus far this season, is second in kills, second in kill percentage, second in blocking percentage and leads the team in blocking assists; overall Booth boasts second in total points with 261.

Prior to stepping into Alumni Memorial Gymnasium this year, Booth played four seasons at Villanova. For Booth, those four years proved to be one of the greatest experiences of her life.

At Villanova, she created bonds that’ll last a lifetime.

“Being there for four years we had seven girls in my grade, so we were pretty close,” Booth said. “Having those girls at graduation, we went through four years of this sport together at Villanova. Our families got so close, we hung out together, it was special. I liked Villanova, it was like home.”

Along with forming lasting bonds, Booth also learned key lessons on the court.

“I think playing primarily all throughout four years, just being in the Big East with like Marquette, Creighton, big schools like that, it taught you to have a next ball mentality as a freshman,” Booth said. “I couldn’t be standing around scared to play these big teams, it just definitely taught me to be confident in big moments, from a young age.”

Booth graduated from Villanova in the spring of 2024. For most, if not all college athletes, it’s typical that graduation means walking away of your respected sport.

For Booth, that wouldn’t be the case.

“One of the biggest things for me was that I wasn’t quite satisfied with how my career went.” Booth said.” I wanted to end it on a high note.”

Kiera Booth goes up for the kill against La Tech, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach)

In desire to end her college career on a positive note, MTSU came knocking.

“I really enjoyed the coaching staff on my visit and they provided me with a lot of opportunities,” Booth said. “They actually generally care about you, and that was very special to see.”

With November approaching, the volleyball regular season is coming to an end. Even though Booth has been a part of the program for only a year, she has forged, impermeable bonds with her Blue Raider teammates.

Being a graduate student, Booth’s teammates, look to her for guidance on and off the court, often referring to her as grandma or mom. Being that older player who has been through everything is cool, Booth said.

This season most likely will mark the end of what has been an extraordinary volleyball career.

From Berlin Brothersvalley High School, Booth’s transcendent play made her name prominent countrywide. She finished her high school career with over 1,500 kills and received All-American recognition.

To Villanova, she continued to shine and make her presence felt. Booth wrapped up her Villanova career as the Wildcats’ all-time hitting percentage leader (.309). She also broke the top 10 in all-time blocking assists, became a two-time conference selection and landed on the Big East All-Academic team four times.

And finally, Booth traveled to Murfreesboro in quest of something greater, where she made a seismic impact on the court and on everyone around her.

Gary Dejaun is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.