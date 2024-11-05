Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
CampusStudent GovernmentElection 2024

SGA and honors college students join together for Election Day watch party

By Aiden O'Neill

Date:

Share post:

Story by Maia O’Brien and Sarah Baczewski

Photos by Ephraim Rodenbach

Late afternoon on Nov. 5, students and staff gathered in the Student Union Building at MTSU for the 2024 Electoral Vote Watch Party. Red, white and blue balloons and streamers covered the tables that filled the atrium. Students and faculty chatted and laughed as they ate pizza, chips and salsa provided by MT Dining. 

Michai Mosby, the SGA president, hosted the event with the help of the SGA, American Democracy Project and the College of Media and Entertainment. His goal was to provide a safe community for students to watch the election. Microphone in hand, Mosby welcomed students and encouraged them to have healthy debates with one another.

“I honestly believe this is a crucial election. I believe that providing students with an opportunity, not just to be along with each other, but to experience the democratic process together,” said Mosby.

With eyes glued to the screen, students watched in anticipation as the analysts read the electoral votes for each state. Analytics and news coverage was shared from multiple platforms, such as CBS News, MSNBC, Fox News and ABC.

“This election, in particular, is a very nerve wracking one,” said student Milo Harwell. “It’s very much a personal thing at this point.”

The polls have closed, and the election seems to be a personal one to many students. 

“This is the first election I’ve been able to vote in, so I wanted to try and be more social then do whatever and find out tomorrow,” said Jacob Petersen.

Smiles were on every student’s face as they waved American flags in the air. This election brought many students their first opportunity to vote. Both friends and strangers shared their voting experiences with one another. 

“I’ve been taken to vote for like every election with my grandma, and mom and dad. And when I voted last week, I cried cause I was so excited,” said student Kyra Ruiz.

No matter their political affiliation, students were able to enjoy a night of participating in the political process as an MTSU community. SGA provided an open and safe environment for students to experience the election together.

“At the end of the day, we may disagree on political terms, but we can agree to make sure that this campus is safe. That this campus is moving in the positive direction, and those types of conversations start with events like tonight,” Mosby said.

Sarah Baczewski and Maia O’Brien are reporters for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact the News Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Previous article
Blackburn defeats Johnson in Senate race, securing 6 more years for the Trump-endorsed Republican
Next article
Republican Charlie Baum wins Tennessee House District 37 in Rutherford County
Aiden O'Neill
Aiden O'Neill

Related articles

Campus

Republican Bryan Terry defeats Democrat Matt Ferry for Tennessee’s 48th House District

Story by Kerstie Wolaver Photos by Sam McIntyre Republican Bryan Terry defeated Democrat Matt Ferry with 65.8 percent of...
Campus

Sparks defeats Mata in close race for Tennessee’s 49th District

Story by Hannah Ferreira Feature photo by Vanessa Hamel Republican Mike Sparks defeated Democrat Luis Mata in a race to...
Campus

DesJarlais defeats Broderick, retains 4th Congressional District

Photos by Vanessa Hamel Story by Shauna Reynolds U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais defeated Democratic challenger Victoria Broderick in the race...
Campus

Republican Charlie Baum wins Tennessee House District 37 in Rutherford County

Story by Siri Reynolds Photos by Vanessa Hamel Republican Charlie Baum defeated Democrat Cheri Brown with 64.3 percent of the...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Republican Bryan Terry defeats Democrat Matt Ferry for Tennessee’s 48th House District

Campus 0
Story by Kerstie Wolaver Photos by Sam McIntyre Republican Bryan...

Sparks defeats Mata in close race for Tennessee’s 49th District

Campus 0
Story by Hannah Ferreira Feature photo by Vanessa Hamel Republican Mike...

DesJarlais defeats Broderick, retains 4th Congressional District

Campus 0
Photos by Vanessa Hamel Story by Shauna Reynolds U.S. Rep. Scott...

Popular news

MTSU Theatre and Dance’s ‘Eurydice’ bridges the gap between myth and reality

Campus 0
Feature photo courtesy of John Underwood Story by Logan Bowman An...

MTSU freshman stars in “Bring It On: The Musical”

Lifestyles 0
Featured photo by Emma Dolberry Story by Luke Cameron  If you...

MTSU Theatre students bring “[Title of Show]” to campus

Lifestyles 0
Featured photo courtesy of Chris Cooper Story by Luke Cameron If...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.