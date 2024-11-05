SGA and honors college students join together for Election Day watch party

Story by Maia O’Brien and Sarah Baczewski

Photos by Ephraim Rodenbach

Late afternoon on Nov. 5, students and staff gathered in the Student Union Building at MTSU for the 2024 Electoral Vote Watch Party. Red, white and blue balloons and streamers covered the tables that filled the atrium. Students and faculty chatted and laughed as they ate pizza, chips and salsa provided by MT Dining.

Michai Mosby, the SGA president, hosted the event with the help of the SGA, American Democracy Project and the College of Media and Entertainment. His goal was to provide a safe community for students to watch the election. Microphone in hand, Mosby welcomed students and encouraged them to have healthy debates with one another.

“I honestly believe this is a crucial election. I believe that providing students with an opportunity, not just to be along with each other, but to experience the democratic process together,” said Mosby.

With eyes glued to the screen, students watched in anticipation as the analysts read the electoral votes for each state. Analytics and news coverage was shared from multiple platforms, such as CBS News, MSNBC, Fox News and ABC.

“This election, in particular, is a very nerve wracking one,” said student Milo Harwell. “It’s very much a personal thing at this point.”

The polls have closed, and the election seems to be a personal one to many students.

“This is the first election I’ve been able to vote in, so I wanted to try and be more social then do whatever and find out tomorrow,” said Jacob Petersen.

Smiles were on every student’s face as they waved American flags in the air. This election brought many students their first opportunity to vote. Both friends and strangers shared their voting experiences with one another.

“I’ve been taken to vote for like every election with my grandma, and mom and dad. And when I voted last week, I cried cause I was so excited,” said student Kyra Ruiz.

No matter their political affiliation, students were able to enjoy a night of participating in the political process as an MTSU community. SGA provided an open and safe environment for students to experience the election together.

“At the end of the day, we may disagree on political terms, but we can agree to make sure that this campus is safe. That this campus is moving in the positive direction, and those types of conversations start with events like tonight,” Mosby said.

Sarah Baczewski and Maia O’Brien are reporters for MTSU Sidelines.

