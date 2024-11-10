Sunday, November 10, 2024
June Anderson Center celebrates Nontraditional Students Week with book exchange

By Shauna Reynolds

Feature photo via GoDaddy

Story by Zavian Hailey

Eager readers converged at a table near MTSU’s Student Union food court to deliver unwanted books to June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students director Maigan Wipfli. In exchange, participants picked up new novels that were neatly wrapped in paper packages. Each wrapper gave a brief description of the book inside so readers could consider which titles suited their book collection. 

“Students were saying that there weren’t enough fun books in the [James E. Walker] library,” Wipfli said.  

Prior to the event, Wipfli collected books from MTSU staff and various other places for students to consider. Afterwards, Wipfli put together donated books to reuse for the next book swap.  She plans to repeat the event during the Spring 2024 semester. 

“The students can’t see the books,” Wipfli said. “It’s exciting to pick out something you know nothing about.” 

A limited budget motivated her to establish the event, Wipfli said. Other motivations included novelty and a desire to uplift students. 

“[The JAC] wanted to make an event where students can feel fulfilled and interested in what they’re reading.” Wipfli said. 

For this reason, Wipfli preferred receiving creative works over textbooks while she stood behind the stand. 

The Book Swap was part of JAC’s efforts to bring awareness for Nontraditional Student Week, Wipfli said. Other events this week included Snacks and Scholars Wednesday, where attendees get a bite to eat while learning nontraditional scholarships. On Thursday, JAC provided Thanksgiving side dish items. 

Wipfli recommends historical fiction stories for anyone who missed the event. She also encourages other students to get involved on campus wherever possible. 

“There is always something to do [at MTSU], be it from conferences or organizations,” Wipfli said. “Find what works for you. If not, find a staff member [at JAC] to help you find what works for you.” 

Zavian Hailey is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact the Lifestyles Editor, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. 

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. 

Is ‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ the next great anime movie?
Bee-lieve in literacy: Local celebrities support Read to Succeed in 18th Annual Celebrity Spelling Bee
