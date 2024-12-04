MTSU students destress and decompress at Rage and Relax

Featured photo by Victoria Stone

Story by Victoria Stone

Things get hectic during finals season. On Monday, Dec. 2, students headed to the Student Union ballroom for Rage and Relax, hosted by MTSU SPARE, SGA and Campus Rec. The event offered many forms of much-needed stress relief for those feeling the pressure of upcoming exams.

Wanna Rage?

Well-protected students prepare for splatter painting at MTSU’s Rage and Relax on Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Victoria Stone)

In the last few years, bowling alleys, roller rinks and rage rooms have added axe throwing to their entertainment offerings.

At Rage and Relax, students got a handle on their throwing skills.

Blake Wickett from Axcessive Force, a traveling axe throwing company based out of Pennsylvania, demonstrated the proper technique. Per the university’s request, he instructed participants to throw with both hands on the axe.

“People are picking up on it pretty easily,” Wickett said. “Normally it takes a little while when you haven’t done it before.”

Those less athletically inclined expressed their rage artistically. The paint splatter room allowed students to paint their surroundings and friends without getting too messy. Protective disposable suits, booties and safety goggles protected clothing and bodies while students engaged in stress relief at its most colorful. An in-tent camera in the tent allowed participants to take and send themselves photos — no need to risk splatters on phone lenses.

Wanna Relax?

A charm bracelet sparkles at MTSU’s Rage and Relax on Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Victoria Stone)

Raging isn’t the only way to destress. Some students prefer to chill. In the quiet yoga room, peaceful music played while students posed on provided mats. Crafts proved more popular — charm bracelet and Stuff-A-Critter stations stayed busy with happy creators.

Katie Chaffin of Shop Needy Girl brought the supplies and expertise needed to craft custom charm bracelets. She offered several lengths of chains and a multitude of charms for students to make something special. They attach charms to chains with pliers, or let Chaffin help them out.

”It’s one thing when you see all the materials sitting out,” Chaffin said. “But it’s another thing when you actually see it all put together and your vision is complete. It’s really cool.”

Stuff-A-Critter has become an MTSU Valentine’s basket favorite, but making fuzzy toys isn’t limited to one season. The plush penguins, huskies, snowmen, polar bears and snow leopards available were fitting for the chilly day and the snowy night ahead.

As Rage and Relax wound down with some straggling snow leopards, spare charms and the echoes of axes, students left with smiles. Though the thought of finals loomed in the air, the event showed MTSU’s student body that it’s always okay to make time for your mental health.

