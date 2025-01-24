The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK

MTSU Diversity and Intercultural Affairs hosts annual event honoring the civil rights leader.
Shauna Reynolds, Features editorJanuary 24, 2025
Paige Mast

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, students, faculty and staff escaped the single-degree weather to assemble in MTSU’s Student Union atrium for a program celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 

Because the university was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day organizers planned the event two days later to allow more people to attend. Danielle Rochelle, Director of MTSU Intercultural and Diversity Affairs served as the emcee, introducing the program’s speakers. The audience remained engaged despite the noise of the atrium’s bustling lunchtime rush.

Vincent Windrow, MTSU alum and pastor of Olive Branch Church, served as the event’s main speaker. Windrow roused the crowd by comparing MTSU’s True Blue Pledge to King’s vision of social inclusion.

“It’s about drawing the circle wide enough in this diverse community to include different kinds of thoughts, and opinions, and ideas, and people, and experiences and backgrounds,” Windrow said. “Where would this university be without the contributions of members from this diverse community? Our power is not being monolithic. Our power is being diverse.”

Dakota Logan, campus minister of The Point, offered words of encouragement as the program’s first speaker. He shared scripture that inspired King and reminded attendees that honoring King’s vision requires action.

“For a dream to stay alive, it has to be passed on,” Logan said.

Cameron Weatherspoon remembers fellow Alpha Phi Alpha member Martin Luther King Jr. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Cameron Witherspoon, president of the Kappa Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, continued the program, explaining that King was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. Witherspoon credited the work of King and other civil rights leaders for making it possible for him to pursue an education.

“His belief in the transformative power of education and the necessity of perseverance feels like my own personal dream,” Witherspoon said. “It drives me to always serve and advocate for others.”

Witherspoon then introduced a video tribute to King. A montage, featuring images of the Montgomery bus boycott, lunch counter sit-ins and other non-violent protests, flashed on the screen, paired with soundbites from King’s speeches.

Madison Pearson represents Alpha Kappa Alpha at MLK Celebration in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Madison Pearson, recording secretary and sergeant-at-arms of the Eta Psi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alphatalked about Coretta Scott King — also an Alpha Kappa Alpha member. Pearson stressed that she should be remembered for more than supporting her husband’s work.

“Her advocacy for non-violence and civil rights efforts extended beyond her husband’s legacy,” Pearson said. She then introduced an animated video highlighting Coretta Scott King’s life and accomplishments.

Rochelle introduced Windrow as the final speaker. Windrow attended MTSU for undergraduate and graduate studies. As faculty, Windrow took part in drafting the True Blue Pledge. Many of Windrow’s friends and former colleagues peppered the audience, guaranteeing a warm reception for his fervent speech.

A task force composed the pledge in 2011 as a reaction to violent acts around campus, including the murder of student and basketball player Tina Stewart, Windrow said. The pledge includes a commitment to non-violence.

Vincent Windrow encourages the crowd at MLK Celebration in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 23, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Windrow emphasized the importance of “I am” statements within the pledge.

“If you don’t have these affirmations for your own lives, you will become what somebody else says you are,” Windrow said. 

He led the congregation as they stood and recited the pledge with a deeper understanding.

Returning to MTSU to speak was “amazing,” Windrow said after the event.

“This is home for me. This is where it all came together. This is where I discovered who I was and who I could be. And so it was very nostalgic being back here,” Windrow said. “My hope is that the university is still drawing the circle wider to include more people and more backgrounds and more experiences.”

Student Naobi Kennedy found the presentation inspirational.

“I was so surprised to see so many people that came out here, especially for MLK Day,” Kennedy said. “I thought it was really inspiring, really powerful, that they put this together for all of us to hear. It’s something that you don’t really get to see on a daily basis. It’s good that they’re actually representing it, especially at a (primarily white institution.)”

About the Contributors
Shauna Reynolds
Shauna Reynolds, Features editor
Hey! I'm Shauna, a curiosity-driven journalism major and storyteller from Nolensville, Tennessee. I enjoy writing about ordinary people doing extraordinary things — because everyone has a story. When I'm not doing Sidelines or school stuff you can find me hanging out with my family, snuggling with my dogs or hiking at state parks.
Paige Mast
Paige Mast, Multimedia editor
I'm the multimedia editor for Sidelines — an all-things photography and social media enthusiast. Whether I'm curating content for our social media pages or capturing moments through the lens, I love combining creativity and media strategy. When I’m not working, I’m reading or knitting over a cup of coffee, hanging out with my friends, or behind the camera at a game, doing what I love. 
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK