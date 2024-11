Feature Photo by Caitlyn Hajek

Illaria Sposetti serves in the MTSU invite, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Karen Yibirin awaits service in the MTSU fall invite, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Illaria Sposetti awaits play at the net in doubles, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Karen Yibirin serves to her opponent in the MTSU fall invite, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Rutuja Chaphalkar stands at the ready, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Alessia Truden gets in position for a backhand return, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) MTSU women’s tennis coach Tayo Bailey-Duvall, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) A huddle of Blue Raiders converses during the MTSU fall invite,10-25-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Illaria Sposetti serves up a storm in the fall invite, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Eloise Swarbrick gets up for the serve, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Alessia Truden smacks a cross-court backhand, 10-25-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson)

Caitlyn Hajek and Jaeda Jackson are photographers for MTSU Sidelines

