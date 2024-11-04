Monday, November 4, 2024
Contact Sidelines with any issues at polls

By Jenene Grover

Feature photo from Sidelines Archive by Makayla Sulcer

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you encounter any issues at the polls on Election Day, contact Sidelines to report the issue.

