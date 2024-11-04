What do poll workers do? Election Day’s unsung heroes

Feature photo from Sidelines Archive by Makayla Sulcer

Story by Maia O’Brien

Poll workers are an essential part of the election and voting process and are often overlooked for how much they do.

They work to make sure elections are accessible and fair while also assisting voters of all ages and party affiliations. They set up equipment, verify voter registration, explain the process to voters and count ballots. In the 2020 presidential election, about 159 million people cast ballots.

Poll workers in Rutherford County are paid for their positions at about $11 an hour during early voting. On Election Day, they will earn a minimum of $150, according to the Rutherford County Election Commission website.

Denniese Liles is a 69-year-old poll worker from Rutherford County. Before starting as a poll worker, she was a stay-at-home mom.

Starting in the 1990s, the Officer of Elections at Rockvale asked Liles if she would be interested in working the polls.

“I had no special skills, but I knew a lot of people in the community. And they trusted me and trusted my instructions while voting,” Liles said.

In 2006, she began working full-time for the Election Commission.

After retiring from that position, she continued to work at the polls. From years of experience in learning the correct procedures, she doesn’t require training.

Her specific duties on Election Day include ensuring election laws are followed and that voters are given the correct information before voting.

“It is not a hard job, but it is very rewarding to relate that one has been part of the democratic process,” Liles said.

Liles feels that she has come full circle with working the polls.

“I try to encourage anyone who asks to work the polls at least once to gain an appreciation for the process,” Liles said, referring to anyone who has thought about becoming a poll worker.

Another local poll worker, 52-year-old Fred Tyus has been a poll worker for twelve years now.

“My wife first worked the polls in 2008,” said Tyus. “She would share how fulfilling it is to give back to our community in this way. So, I checked it out for myself. It was, as she said, fulfilling.”

He believes many people fought and died for everyone to have an equal opportunity to vote. Tyus works to ensure that people have an impartial poll worker that allows them to exercise their rights.

“Establishing an environment where overzealous voters don’t intimidate other voters is an important ongoing task,” said Tyus.

While there are many tasks poll workers do on Election Day, he feels that making sure each voter feels comfortable is the most important.

He finds there are many rewarding parts of being a poll worker. Tyus likes being around other people who want the best for their community.

“Anyone considering being a poll worker should have a heart to help,” Tyus said. “Existing poll workers are more than happy to support and train willing learners.”

Both Denniese Liles and Fred Tyus believe poll workers are crucial to our community and the democratic process. Poll workers play a vital role in a smooth election process.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Maia O’Brien is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

