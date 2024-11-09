Is ‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ the next great anime movie?

Feature image courtesy of Toho International

“My Hero Academia: You’re Next” is the fourth theatrical release from the anime franchise. The movie plots are canonical, but also stand alone as their own separate stories. The movies add villains and side characters exclusive to each film’s storyline. “You’re Next” takes place between season 6 and 7 of the anime.

“My Hero Academia” was a serialized Japanese manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. With 41 volumes collecting weekly chapters, the manga ended in August 2024. Fans were devastated, especially as many other long running anime series, such as “Demon Slayer,” are ending as well. The final season of “My Hero Academia” will air in 2025.

In “You’re Next,” Deku and his first year classmates from U.A. High school face off against a mysterious figure who claims to be the true successor to number one hero, All Might. The young heroes must fight the imposter and his mob connections while protecting Anna Scervino, an heiress the villains have taken hostage. With constant obstacles, Class 1-A and their new ally must defeat this villain.

Out of the four movies, “You’re Next” relies the most on the current season. While the other films could be watched with little explanation, this film could confuse viewers who are not caught up with at least season 6.

The world building in this film shines. The villain’s quirk allows for amazing fight settings. The plot also excels at using all of Class 1-A.. With twenty students in a class, it’s hard for writers to give everyone equal screen time. While previous “My Hero” films focus on fan favorites, “You’re Next” features long fight scenes with all of the students.

The fight scenes do tend to drag on, and flashbacks lend to the film feeling longer than it should. New ally Giulio Gandini, whose cyborg elements give him a cooler design overall, is not as entertaining as Rody Soul from “World Heroes Mission.” His lack of chemistry with Deku makes their interactions less fun. Theaters distributed an exclusive manga after viewings of the last film. The lack of a bonus was a definite downgrade to the overall experience.

Overall, “You’re Next” is fun and action packed, if a little long. It’s in good standing among the previous “My Hero” films. It is also a great addition to the franchise and it’s nice to have more content before the anime ends in 2025.

“My Hero Academia: You’re Next” has finished its limited theatrical run in select theaters and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in early 2025.

