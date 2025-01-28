The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Keke Palmer and SZA reinvent the buddy comedy in ‘One of Them Days’

Brianna Sorrell, Contributing writerJanuary 28, 2025
Anne Marie Fox
SZA and Keke Palmer starring in “One of Them Days” (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)

For movie lovers looking for a fun yet chaotic comedy, “One of Them Days” won’t disappoint.

“One of Them Days” delivers laughter and a well-told story, which are hard to come by in many comedies. This movie, directed by Issa Rae, follows two best friends and roommates, Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA.) They struggle to come up with rent money and face eviction after Alyssa’s boyfriend blows the money they saved to make rent. They face challenges on a desperate path to secure the money, as Dreux has an important franchise restaurant interview that comes up on a time crunch. 

Similar to comedy films like “Friday,” the story takes place in one day, but Rae’s compelling script places obstacles in Dreux and Alyssa’s path that introduce situations and characters who come into play later on in the story. The two best friends face many different situations from getting into physical altercations, loan denials, demanding landlords, and ambulance bills waiting at every chance they get. It’s Dreux and Alyssa’s reliance on each other that helps them get through, even with the stresses that are put on their friendship.  

“One of Them Days” movie poster courtesy of Sony Pictures

This film is R&B artist SZA’s feature debut. In her first big role, she does well in displaying her character’s quirky and carefree attitude, quite different from her real-life persona, and ultimately adding to her and Palmer’s on-screen friendship dynamic. Palmer brings comedy into every situation they face, and her reactions to everything happening at every pivotal moment make it even funnier. They’re constantly put in scenarios that not only challenge their characters’ friendship but also their loyalty and how dedicated they are willing to be, to get their money and change their current situation. 

Given the great comedic value of this film, there are some moments in which some scenes become a bit corny. The vibe is similar to Issa Rae’s HBO series “Insecure.” The blend of low-quality and unserious adventure could serve more audiences at home rather than in theaters. As well as being filmed and set place in L.A., the film may seem like more of a comfort movie for some. This is also a big moment for producer Issa Rae, making the jump from successful TV writer and producer to bringing her creativity to the big screen. 

The heart of the film is the humor which also highlights Rae’s ability to create stories like “One of Them Days” that anyone can enjoy while following a story that expresses the beauty in struggle and friendship. The film succeeds at capturing a female dynamic duo that can be seen on and off screen between the two while exploring real-world issues at the same time. 

Palmer and SZA are also surrounded by a hilarious and notable supporting cast, like Janelle James from “Abbott Elementary,” and comedians Lil Rel Howery and Katt Williams. Every character in this movie adds to the enjoyable story from beginning to end.

Keke Palmer and SZA reinvent the buddy comedy in ‘One of Them Days’