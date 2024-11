Laure Jansen stands with head coach Chuck Crawford and her family on senior day, 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Kiera Booth stands with family and friends during volleyball senior day, 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Brooke Springer receives a jersey and flowers on senior day, 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Trae McCutchan stands with family, friends and coaches during MTSU senior day, 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) MTSU head coach Chuck Crawford coaches his seniors in their final home game, 11-19-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Brooke Springer serves against New Mexico State. 11-16-2024. (Photo by Jaeda Jackson) Kiera Booth slams the ball, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Trae McCutchan lurks at the net, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Kiera Booth gets up for a slam, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) Andi Spies volleys the ball against New Mexico State, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) MTSU volleyball celebrates following a point against New Mexico State, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek) MTSU volleyball huddles up before facing New Mexico State, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)

Jaeda Jackson and Caitlyn Hajek are photographers for MTSU Sidelines

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.