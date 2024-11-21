MTSU club hockey earns No. 5 spot in latest rankings

Feature Photo by Caitlyn Hajek

Story by Ephraim Rodenbach

MTSU club hockey made history this past week by earning its highest ranking in team history.

After a series sweep of in-state rival Vanderbilt that included an 8-0 shutout, the Blue Raiders climbed to the No. 5 spot in Division II club hockey rankings.

“The morale of the team is really high, and the boys are clicking on all cylinders,” MTSU head coach James Murray said. “The boys all get along with each other and were really one big family.”

MTSU hockey celebrates following a win against Georgia Tech, 10-26-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)

The Blue Raiders currently have a record of (18-1-1) with 12 overall points. That gives MTSU the best record in the CHS South over teams like Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

“This season is definitely a little different in a lot of ways. I actually played defense last year due to the way our roster was set up, so this season being able to move back to forward has made me a little more comfortable,” MTSU forward Matt Siciliano said. “We also have the luxury of having a well-rounded forward group, which has been great for our offense as we can keep pressure on teams and maintain a high energy level.”

There have been many bright spots for a Blue Raider team firing on all cylinders. This is thanks to Murray’s strong 2024 recruiting class and returning veterans having more specific roles on the rotation. The combination of youth and veteran leaders has created a strong culture which is bringing more recruits and fans to the program.

One of the key ingredients to having a strong hockey team is goaltending. MTSU has a strong trio of goalies which is the keystone to its success.

“We are excited to be No. 5 in the nation but our main goal is to win a national championship so we know there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Murray said.

The Blue Raiders have three months of play remaining before the postseason. As the tension heightens on the ice, the Blue Raiders aim to bring the championship trophy home to Murfreesboro and the MTSU faithful.

