Former MTSU football player Charvarius Ward announces death of young daughter

Former MTSU defensive back Charvarius Ward announced the death of his 23-month-old daughter, Amani Ward, on Tuesday.

Ward shared the news of his daughter’s passing on his Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning,” Ward said in the post. “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear.”

Ward spoke of her strength, bravery and ability to overcome adversity at a young age. “She was always quick to light up the room with her constant smile and happiness,” Ward said.

“She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl,” Ward said. “We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

Shortly after, MTSU football and Ward’s current organization, the San Francisco 49ers offered condolences to the grieving family.

“Blue Raider Nation is saddened to learn of the passing of Amani Joy,” MTSU football said on social media. “Charvarius, your Blue Raider family is praying for you and your family during this time.”

Additionally, first-year Middle Tennessee head football coach Derek Mason sent thoughts and prayers to the Blue Raider alumnus during this difficult time.

“From the Blue Raider Football Family and the MTSU Faithful, we love you and God Bless,” Mason said on X.

After playing his first two years of collegiate ball at Hinds Community College, Ward transferred to MTSU for his junior and senior seasons. In his senior season as a Blue Raider, Ward posted 48 tackles and led the team with 14 passes deflected.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Ward as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before trading him in training camp to the Kansas City Chiefs. To this point, Ward has spent the bulk of his seven-year career with the Chiefs and 49ers, winning Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City in 2019 and earning his first Pro Bowl selection with San Francisco in 2023.

