Breaking: MTSU running back Frank Peasant intends to enter transfer portal 

Feature Photo by Erin Douglas

Story by Brett Walker

MTSU running back Frank Peasant intends to enter the transfer portal.

The fifth-year Blue Raider back made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The decision to depart from the program wasn’t an easy one, Peasant said.

“I am grateful for the support of my coaches, teammates and friends who have made this journey meaningful,” Peasant said on social media. “Thank you to everyone at MTSU for your guidance and encouragement. I will carry the lessons I’ve learned here with me as I embark on this next chapter. I’m looking forward to seeing where this path takes me.”

Under a new staff, Peasant began the year as Middle Tennessee’s starting running back and carried the Blue Raiders to a 32-25 season opening victory over in-state rival Tennessee Tech.

Peasant’s time in Murfreesboro culminated in the final drive against the Golden Eagles. Trailing by three with 16 seconds to play, Peasant took the handoff from quarterback Nick Vattiato and roared in for a 49-yard touchdown to steal the week one win.

Getting a walk off touchdown for MTSU was something that he had always wanted to experience, Peasant said.

“It was very exciting for my teammates, very exciting for me,” Peasant said following the win. “It was a great feeling.”

Nick Vattiato hands off to Frank Peasant against Tennessee Tech, 8-31-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)

Riding high after a week one, Peasant’s Blue Raider career ultimately came to a close the following week. Midway through the second quarter against Ole Miss, medical staff carted off the senior running back in a full leg brace. Peasant’s week two appearance proved to be his last as a Blue Raider, as he never returned to the field.

As he returns to full health, Peasant hopes that a new environment with new opportunities will allow him to grow both academically and athletically.

The Pensacola, Florida native finishes his MTSU career with 1,951 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Brett Walker is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines

