Middle Tennessee women’s basketball falls to Lady Vols

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (2-1) lost to the University of Tennessee (3-0), 89-75.

The Blue Raiders started in a controlling fashion until midway through the first quarter. The Lady Vols flipped the switch and turned to the full court press. The full court press caused havoc for Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee pressed for the majority of the game until shortly into the fourth quarter. The press created 20 turnovers that equated to 26 points for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee’s offense primarily came from the backboard. The Lady Vols had 19 offensive rebounds, providing plenty of second and even third chances at a bucket. Between the second chance and offensive rebounds, the Vols scored 32 points.

Tennessee used its size to overpower Middle Tennessee, with size advantages in four of the five positions. Guards Tess Darby and Samara Spencer each hit four three-pointers with the Lady Vols combining for 15.

Going into the fourth quarter, MTSU cut the lead to seven but never saw it get any lower.

“We were trying to get the ball inside and run our offense we were trying to turn the game into a half court game,” head coach Rick Insell said. “They go down, we get a hand on the ball but they still a three or two.”

Tennessee moved to a small ball lineup and away from the full court press. The Lady Vols defense stayed intact when outside of the full court press, along with the offense and three-point shooting staying hot.

MTSU’s next game is in Murfreesboro against Alcorn State on Nov 17.

