Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
CampusSportsBasketball - Women's

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball falls to Lady Vols

By Jacob Burgess

Date:

Share post:

Feature photo by Paige Mast

Story by Jacob Burgess

Middle Tennessee women’s basketball (2-1) lost to the University of Tennessee (3-0), 89-75.  

The Blue Raiders started in a controlling fashion until midway through the first quarter. The Lady Vols flipped the switch and turned to the full court press. The full court press caused havoc for Middle Tennessee.  

Tennessee pressed for the majority of the game until shortly into the fourth quarter. The press created 20 turnovers that equated to 26 points for the Lady Vols.  

Tennessee’s offense primarily came from the backboard. The Lady Vols had 19 offensive rebounds, providing plenty of second and even third chances at a bucket. Between the second chance and offensive rebounds, the Vols scored 32 points.  

Tennessee used its size to overpower Middle Tennessee, with size advantages in four of the five positions. Guards Tess Darby and Samara Spencer each hit four three-pointers with the Lady Vols combining for 15.  

MTSU women’s basketball head coach Rick Insell looks on at his team against the Lady Vols, 11-12-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Going into the fourth quarter, MTSU cut the lead to seven but never saw it get any lower.  

“We were trying to get the ball inside and run our offense we were trying to turn the game into a half court game,” head coach Rick Insell said. “They go down, we get a hand on the ball but they still a three or two.” 

Tennessee moved to a small ball lineup and away from the full court press. The Lady Vols defense stayed intact when outside of the full court press, along with the offense and three-point shooting staying hot.  

MTSU’s next game is in Murfreesboro against Alcorn State on Nov 17.  

Jacob Burgess is the lead sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines    

To contact the Sports and Assistant Sports Editor, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com   

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here    

Previous article
MTSU Board of Trustees approves new master’s degree programs
Next article
MTSU minorities concerned for safety after 2024 election results
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess

Related articles

Campus

MTSU minorities concerned for safety after 2024 election results

Feature photo by Hannah Carley Story by Alyssa Williams On Thursday, Nov. 7, following the results of the 2024 presidential...
Board of Trustees

MTSU Board of Trustees approves new master’s degree programs

Feature photo from Sidelines Archives by Brian Branch Story by Siri Reynolds The MTSU Board of Trustees held their quarterly...
Baseball

Jaden Hamm enjoying minor league success after time at MTSU

Feature Photo from Sidelines archive Story by Willie Phaler Jaden Hamm, a right-handed former pitcher for Middle Tennessee baseball is...
Blue Raider Football

Photo gallery: MTSU faces off against Liberty

Photos by Paige Mast Paige Mast is the multimedia editor for MTSU Sidelines  To contact the Sports and Assistant...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU minorities concerned for safety after 2024 election results

Campus 0
Feature photo by Hannah Carley Story by Alyssa Williams On Thursday,...

MTSU Board of Trustees approves new master’s degree programs

Board of Trustees 0
Feature photo from Sidelines Archives by Brian Branch Story by...

Jaden Hamm enjoying minor league success after time at MTSU

Baseball 0
Feature Photo from Sidelines archive Story by Willie Phaler Jaden Hamm,...

Popular news

Musical romance ‘She Loves Me’ sets up shop at MTSU’s Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Feature photo by Cat Curtis Murphy Story by Logan Bowman After...

MTSU Theatre and Dance’s ‘Eurydice’ bridges the gap between myth and reality

Campus 0
Feature photo courtesy of John Underwood Story by Logan Bowman An...

MTSU freshman stars in “Bring It On: The Musical”

Lifestyles 0
Featured photo by Emma Dolberry Story by Luke Cameron  If you...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.