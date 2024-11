Photos by Paige Mast

Jayce Gardner runs out of the tunnel, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Lighting gives out high fives to local boy scout members, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

MTSU linemen warms up before the game against Liberty, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Marcus Miller during the Liberty game, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

MTSU wears a special American Flag “MT” logo for its 42nd Annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Liberty stops the Middle Tennessee run game, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Nick Vattiato drops back to pass, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Jaiden Credle gets stopped short of the line to gain on 4th and 1, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Redshirt senior Terry Wilkins celebrates his first-ever receiving touchdown, 11-9-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast) Hayes Sutton celebrates his first touchdown as a Blue Raider, 11-6-2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

