MTSU SGA Senate votes to increase student activity fee

MTSU’s Student Government Association held their final senate meeting of the semester Thursday to pass legislation increasing the student activity fee and discussed housing plans with Michelle Safewright, director of MTSU Housing and Residential Life.

The top issue of the senate meeting was SGA Resolution 1-24-F, a resolution to increase the Student Activity Fee. The resolution suggested an increase to the student activity fee from $40 to $65.

The debate was mostly concerned with student participation.

“Specifically for things like signature events where we have these concerts that are free to students, by next year, they’re not gonna have any money,” said resolution sponsor Katrina Aguilar. “This is to invest in student spirit and school spirit and make sure students are attracted to our campus.”

Some senators argued that more money for activities would not benefit all students equally, especially commuter and online students, and may not necessarily increase engagement on campus.

“Money is not equal to morale,” said senator Rook Bain.

Ultimately, the resolution passed with 29 yeses, 2 nos and 0 abstentions. It will move on to a student referendum and, if passed, to the Board of Trustees. The student referendum will allow the MTSU student body to vote on whether to increase the student activity fee.

Another highlight of the senate meeting was a visit from Housing and Residential Life director Michelle Safewright. Safewright reiterated several changes coming to Housing and Residential Life: the housing self-assignment portal is changing, BlueID cards will be modernized this summer and students will be allowed to stay through winter break starting during the 2025-2026 school year.

One point Safewright discussed in detail was that Womack Lane Apartments will be closed after Spring 2025 and eventually demolished.

“It reduces our spaces by about 250 beds,” said Safewright. “We’re trying to make up for some of it by changing some of the private rooms in the double rooms, just to make sure we can accommodate as many students as we possibly can on campus.”

New dorms and a parking garage are planned to be built through a public-private partnership in fall 2027.

“We will work with a company to build the new residence hall, and they will front the cost for it,” said Safewright. “In 30 years, the university can eventually buy this property back from them.”

Several senators took the opportunity to air grievances about their own housing situations, citing problems like flooding, roaches and mold. Safewright encouraged students to report their problems but acknowledged that maintenance is not always efficient.

“When we turn it over to university facilities, they have a 30-day window,” said Safewright. “I don’t control university facilities, other than I have a lot of words for them.”

The senate also debated resolution 2-24-F, which formally recognized and awarded the MTSU American Democracy Project for their work in the fall 2024 semester. The resolution passed with 27 yeses, 0 nos and 1 abstention.

The final resolution on the docket, 3-24-F, was to add a crosswalk in front of the Concrete and Construction Management building. This resolution was also approved with 28 yeses, 1 no and 1 abstention.

Siri Reynolds is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

