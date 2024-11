All photos by Paige Mast

Sav. strums her guitar while belting lyrics in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Sav. sings softly in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Cece Coakley focuses on the microphone in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Cece Coakley smiles down at her guitar in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap’s hand-drawn logo “Horse with Bowl Cut” illuminates the stage in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap points to the camera in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

An eager audience member records Del Water Gap in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap points to the audience during a song in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap takes a step back from the microphone in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap playfully strums his guitar in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap leans on his guitarist while he strums his own guitar in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap sings, illuminated by the glow of bright lights in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Audience members gasp in excitement for Del Water Gap in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap ditches the microphone stand in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap strums his guitar up in the air while singing into the microphone in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap gets up close and personal with the microphone in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

Del Water Gap strums and sings in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Paige Mast)

