Murfreesboro music makers: Meet the Feetles

Let’s get one thing straight: The Feetles are not a Beatles cover band.

But — the band’s origin story does involve a Beatle and that Beatle’s feet.

The Feetles (left to right) Ryan King, Levi Dandridge, Harry Bryan, Sterling Martin. (Photo courtesy of The Feetles)

The comedy-rock band introduced themselves as lead guitarist, background vocalist and designated screamer, Sterling Martin; guitarist, lead vocalist and bass player on “Ziti,” Levi Dandridge; and bassist Harry Bryan, who’s sometimes known as Milton, Jim Lemons or Lemon Boy. Finally there’s Ryan King, whose whole story is, “I was drummer, by accident.”

The Feetles’ music is a mix of rock and punk. Though the genre may vary, it’s always funny. The band describes themselves as “the Tenacious D of punk.” The group’s songwriting process involves getting together and brainstorming based on ideas they have or even their school assignments. Both “Spock (Vulcan Dating Profile)” and “Archeology Rocks” were written for classes.

”It was supposed to be a one time joke,” Martin said.

After picking up a mixer for $100 at McKay’s, then-audio production majors Martin, Dandridge and Bryan set out to test their new equipment. The mixer came loaded with presets, like an included a hip-hop option, and Dandridge added a wild west theme. Inspiration struck in the form of a “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson portraying SoundCloud rappers. All the band needed was a freestyle rap about the trio’s favorite running joke: an Instagram photo of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s bare feet.

Soon the Feeltles released “The Ringo Rap” on SoundCloud for all to enjoy.

This joke song and band name led to their first gig — a friend’s “King of the Hill” role play party. In April 2023, the same friend booked them to play in the woods, protesting the city shutting down punk venues. They quickly started an Instagram account, made buttons and told everyone they were sponsored by Coin Dozer, an addictive game app.

“Yeah that was a running bit,” Dandridge said. “Because Harry was playing it a lot, and we were like, ‘We’re sponsored by the CCP and Coin Dozer.’ And, you know, since then we still haven’t gotten a sponsorship. So I don’t know what that’s about.”

Though most of the pieces were in place in the original Feetles line-up, something was still missing.

When King started jamming with Martin and Dandridge, they had to make the tough decision to kick their original drummer out.

Or they would have, if he hadn’t called to quit that day.

Today the Feetles play shows all around Tennessee, performing silly songs about pasta, creatures, tacos and Spock. The band’s sets include comedy bits and sketches to keep people laughing, as well as a few covers as they steadily build a solid discography. Their most popular song, “Ziti (Baked in the Oven),” was written by Bryan in his pre-Feetles era.

”That’s really the only song I’ve written the words for,” Bryan said. “Everything else is mostly just bass lines.”

Posing with Creature (left to right) Sterling Martin, Levi Dandridge, Harry Bryan, Ryan King. (Photo courtesy of The Feetles)

The band has built a loyal fan base through Instagram. Antics like accidentally creating a viral video of beetles and Dandridge’s John Lennon impression, hosting a contest for followers who’ve sent them fan art and tricking everyone into thinking they needed a new band name because the Beatles were suing them have garnered the group a fair amount of attention.

”My Grandma freaked out. She sent me this long message,” Martin said. “‘I can’t believe I used to look up to them. I can’t believe Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney would hate so much on a small local band in Murfreesboro.’ And I was like, ‘Grandma, it was an April Fool’s joke.’”

The Feetles are free from any lawsuits, and free to perform their silly songs with strange lyrics.

“The joke is still happening,” Dandridge said.

The band’s comical catalog of songs continues to grow as The Feetles perform at venues like the Bluelight and events like Impfest. The band will get into the holiday spirit with the release of their first Christmas song Nov. 29.

“If the Feetles ever do anything on purpose, that’s the day the band dies,” King said.

The Feetles are streaming now on all platforms.

