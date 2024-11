Omari Kelly breaks the plane against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly is swarmed by teammates after a touchdown, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Cornerback Tyrell Raby in pregame warmups, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Nick Vattiato maneuvers in the pocket against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Holden Willis sprints downfield with the ball, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Senior tight end Holden Willis gets a senior day touchdown, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Receiver Cam’ron Lacy checks with the sideline before the snap, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Nick Vattiato fires a pass over a leaping Aggie defender, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Offensive lineman Marcus Miller gets loose before leading the linemen out of the tunnel against New Mexico State, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) New Mexico State’s defensive backs run out of the visiting tunnel, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) A gang of Aggies tackle a Blue Raider ballcarrier, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) New Mexico State celebrates a touchdown against MTSU, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller) Holden Willis takes it all in during his last game at Floyd Stadium, 11-23-2024. (Photo by Rusty Miller)

