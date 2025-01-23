The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

TikTok is back, but for how long?

Hannah Carley, ReporterJanuary 23, 2025
Noah McLane
TikTok became available in the United States after going dark for 14 hours from Jan. 18-19, 2025.

TikTok reinstated itself in the United States after 14 hours of being down, crediting President Donald Trump. He signed an executive order Monday, delaying a Supreme Court ruling on the TikTok ban for 75 days.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban last Friday and began enforcing the new law Saturday night when many American users noticed an unusual error message on their screens that blocked app accessibility. 

A screenshot of TikTok after going dark in the United States shows a message to users on Jan. 18, 2025. (Hannah Carley)

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” the message said. “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

TikTok ceased operations in the U.S. late Saturday, and the app was down for over 14 hours. User and non-user reactions to the TikTok blackout were mixed.

“I was indifferent,” MTSU student Ethan Williams said. “I remember my girlfriend texted me when it happened. She felt real sad about it. But after a couple hours, I mean, she was over it.”

Many TikTok users noticed a similar message prevented user access to CapCut, a popular video editing software created and owned by the same company as TikTok, ByteDance. Apple published a list of other affected ByteDance apps on the Apple Store: Lemon8, CapCut, Marvel Snap, Gauth, Hypic and Lark. 

Apple and Google remained compliant with the Supreme Court’s decision and removed TikTok and all ByteDance apps from their platforms. Most users who uninstalled TikTok before the ban found they could not download the app again, as the Apple and Google stores have not reinstated it.

Other companies like Oracle and Akamai assisted TikTok in restoring its services to the U.S., but they’ve received backlash from lawmakers and could potentially face fines up to $5,000 per person, according to NPR.

“We commend Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft for following the law and halting operations with ByteDance and TikTok, and we encourage other companies to do the same,” Arkansas Sen. Tom Ricketts said in a press release. “The law, after all, risks ruinous bankruptcy for any company who violates it.” 

Jason Reineke, an associate professor at MTSU, focuses on public opinion, political communication and freedom of expression, and he said the restoration of TikTok over the weekend was legally questionable.

“[The] legal and policy, big question mark about that…time period over the weekend…What was the legality of that and…what does it mean for where we go from here?” Reineke said.

The executive order, called “The Application of Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act to TikTok” clarifies the Trump administration will use the extra 75 days to come to an agreement with TikTok while maintaining public safety.

“Accordingly, I am instructing the Attorney General not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days from today while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans…[and] to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok,” according to the Act.

President Trump shifted his view on the platform since his last presidency, possibly due to increased support for his current term, Reineke said.

“Trump, during his first term, was a proponent of the legislation that said the site would have to sell to an American owner or shut down,” Reineke said.

It is not clear if Trump will implement changes to this agreement to “maintain public safety” at this time.

Ricketts spoke against the legitimacy of Trump’s executive order in a press release.

“Now that the law has taken effect, there’s no legal basis for any kind of ‘extension’ of its effective date,” Ricketts said.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
Board members Frances Rosales and Butch Vaughn at a tense school board meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Jan. 23, 2025.
Rutherford County School Board votes to keep 7 titles off library shelves, return 2 with restrictions
A Trump and Vance sign sits in front of the Rutherford County GOP headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)
Key points of Trump’s second inaugural address
Demonstrators chant in unison during the 2025 People's March in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Hundreds join the People’s March in Nashville before Trump’s inauguration
A young girl waves a pride flag among demonstrators during the 2025 People's March at Public Square Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Photo gallery: Nashville People's March brings hundreds together
The United States Supreme Court upheld Congress's TikTok ban to be enacted Jan. 19, 2025.
The Supreme Court unanimously upholds TikTok ban. What does that mean?
A barn serves as a place for campaigning for politicians in Van Buren County, rather than campaigning through local news outlets on Nov. 15, 2024.
Small Tennessee county replaces local newspapers with social media, road signs and chit-chat
More in Featured
Jalynn Gregory shoots a three pointer in against Liberty in the Murphy Center on Jan. 4, 2025.
MTSU's Jalynn Gregory sets all-time record for three pointers
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
The Middle Tennessee bench celebrates a three-pointer against WKU in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Three spring storylines to watch in MTSU sports
Blacksmithing instructor Ron Nichols guides a student in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 2025.
Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association stokes new interest in timeless craft
MTSU James E. Walker Library sits at the heart of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
What is MTSU doing to help disabled students in an inaccessible state?
MTSU's Blue Horseshoe gets a dusting of snow in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.
Photo gallery: Murfreesboro enjoys a weekend of snow
More in News
The square in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is covered in snow on Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo Destiny Mizell)
MTSU closed Friday due to inclement weather
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
'Sidelines' 2024: A year in review
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
Brandon Buckner takes a moment to pray before kickoff, 9-7-2024.
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football
About the Contributor
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I'm a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
TikTok is back, but for how long?