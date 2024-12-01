Sunday, December 1, 2024
Blue Raider Football

Breaking: Top MTSU wide receiver to enter transfer portal

By Brett Walker

Feature Photo by Myles Valrie 

Story by Brett Walker 

MTSU wide receiver Omari Kelly intends to enter the transfer portal according to ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel.  

Kelly finished the 2024 season as Middle Tennessee’s second leading receiver, hauling in 53 catches for 869 yards and four touchdowns. 

In his lone season as a Blue Raider, the Trussville, Alabama native quickly became a favorite target for quarterback Nick Vattiato, leading the team in yardage five times in 11 games played.  

A one-time transfer from Auburn University, Kelly will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.  

The news comes just one day after MTSU’s season finale against FIU. The Blue Raiders finished ninth in Conference USA with a record of (3-9, 2-6 CUSA) in head coach Derek Mason’s first season.  

With the imminent transfer of Kelly and graduation of leading receiver Holden Willis, Middle Tennessee will go into the offseason without its top two pass catchers from 2024.  

Omari Kelly roams the sideline against Tennessee Tech, 8-31-2024. (Photo by Myles Valrie)

