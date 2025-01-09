MTSU closed Friday due to inclement weather

MTSU officials announced that the university will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10, due to winter storms.

“University offices will be closed except for operations essential to public safety and service to on-campus residents,” according to an MTSU Alert. Employees for these essential operations were told to contact their supervisors if commuting to campus is too dangerous.

The National Weather Service warns of 3-6 inches of snow accumulation, and the hazardous conditions are expected to impact commutes on Friday and Saturday.

