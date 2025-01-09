The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU closed Friday due to inclement weather

Alyssa Williams, Editor-in-chiefJanuary 9, 2025
The square in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is covered in snow on Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo Destiny Mizell)

MTSU officials announced that the university will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10, due to winter storms.

University offices will be closed except for operations essential to public safety and service to on-campus residents,” according to an MTSU Alert. Employees for these essential operations were told to contact their supervisors if commuting to campus is too dangerous. 

The National Weather Service warns of 3-6 inches of snow accumulation, and the hazardous conditions are expected to impact commutes on Friday and Saturday.

To contact the News Editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU James E. Walker Library sits at the heart of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
What is MTSU doing to help disabled students in an inaccessible state?
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
'Sidelines' 2024: A year in review
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
Brandon Buckner takes a moment to pray before kickoff, 9-7-2024.
Sidelines rewind 2024: The best photos from MTSU football
More in Featured
A barn serves as a place for campaigning for politicians in Van Buren County, rather than campaigning through local news outlets on Nov. 15, 2024.
Small Tennessee county replaces local newspapers with social media, road signs and chit-chat
MTSU's Blue Horseshoe gets a dusting of snow in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 10, 2025.
Photo gallery: Murfreesboro enjoys a weekend of snow
(From left to right) Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Hozier, U2 and Azealia Banks. (Graphic by Bailey Brantingham)
10 years later: 2014 albums that stood the test of time
Marchers chant for biweekly pay as one student, Levi Dandridge holds up a sign that says “Biweekly Pay or I Freeze.” (Photo by Maia O'Brien)
Campus workers met by faculty while marching on campus for bi-weekly pay
Sila Developments plan for what the hotel on MTSU's campus will look like. (Photo courtesy of Sila Developments)
MTSU in negotiations with Sila Development to bring a hotel to campus 
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
Turnovers and trenches: A ballad of MTSU’s offensive struggles 
More in News
Pre-game before MTSU vs Belmont, 12-7-2024. (Photo by Jacob Burgess)
MTSU basketball swept in mid-state clash with Belmont
Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Photo by Megan Goble)
Last call: regulars pour one out for Murfreesboro’s Mayday Brewery
Jacob Johnson rocks the rim against Rhodes College, 12-4-2024. (Photo by Caitlyn Hajek)
Middle Tennessee men's basketball wins first of four in-state games of the year
Students fling axes at MTSU's Rage and Relax on Dec. 2, 2024. (Photo by Victoria Stone)
MTSU students destress and decompress at Rage and Relax
Photo by DeAsia Powell
What is the MTSU CARE Team?
MTSU's health clinic is located near the Student Union in the Campus Recreation building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Maia O'Brien)
Campus Health Services announces new Relaxation Station, offering relief from the stress of finals
About the Contributor
Alyssa Williams
Alyssa Williams, Editor-in-chief
As the editor-in-chief at MTSU Sidelines, I lead a talented team of reporters, writers and photographers. I'm pursuing a double major in journalism and Spanish, and I am also a proud member of the MTSU Speech and Debate Team and the Soprano Alto Chorale. When I am not holed up in the library, you'll likely find me with an embroidery needle in hand or writing the next chapter of my novel.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU closed Friday due to inclement weather