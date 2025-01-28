The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal loans and grants. What does this mean for MTSU?

Jenene Grover and Emma BurdenJanuary 28, 2025
Hannah Carley
The MT OneStop financial aid office is located in the Student Services and Admissions Center.

Article originally posted at 4:05 p.m. Corrections posted at 5:00 p.m.

A Washington, D.C., District Court judge blocked a Trump Administration freeze on federal loans and grants, including federal student aid, the Pell Grant, SNAP and Section 8 housing.

Judge Loren AliKhan blocked the freeze minutes before it took effect, and the order expires Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. There will be no change in fund disbursement until at least next Monday.

A White House Office of Management and Budget memo originally announced the freeze late on Jan. 27. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press conference today that the freeze would be temporary.

School administrators were uncertain about how this freeze on federal loans and grants would affect students receiving federal financial aid. However, the U.S. Department of Education said the freeze would not affect “assistance received directly by individuals” hours after the press conference, according to USA Today.

“At this time, we have no additional information to provide regarding this action,” Becca Smitty, Director of MT One Stop, said. “When we do, we will gladly share with campus.”

Around 35% of MTSU students receive Pell Grant, according to BestColleges, and 60% of first-year MTSU students received need-based financial aid in 2022, according to U.S. News.

“Without [the Pell Grant], I don’t think I could still attend MTSU,” MTSU student Maci Jacobs said. “Because I am a college student who is already working part-time, and without the money, I don’t think I could [continue]…College is something that I have looked forward to and has been the next step.”

This policy would affect SNAP–Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program providing food benefits to low-income families–and Section 8 housing–a program that assists low-income families in paying rent.

State Medicaid agencies say they have already been unable to access federal funding, as well as Head Start early learning development programs, as reported by CNN.

Some states filed lawsuits, claiming that the policy is unconstitutional. The lawsuits say the policy may also violate the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which required the president to report to Congress on all budget withholdings.

It is unclear exactly what programs will be affected by the policy, but the memo specifically targets “Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies” that do not “improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

“Any program not implicated by the President’s Executive Orders is not subject to the pause,” reads the memo.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU James E. Walker Library sits at the heart of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
What is MTSU doing to help disabled students in an inaccessible state?
The square in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is covered in snow on Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo Destiny Mizell)
MTSU closed Friday due to inclement weather
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
'Sidelines' 2024: A year in review
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
MTSU celebrates 114th academic year with graduation ceremony at Murphy Center
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
Sidelines year-end survey reveals best and worst of 2024
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
MTSU soccer looks to build on 2024 success with early look into 2025 
More in Community
State Sen. Charlene Oliver introduced a bill that eliminates the Tennessee grocery tax.
Proposed General Assembly legislation aims to eliminate the grocery tax in Tennessee
A relative of Josselin Corea Escalante, the student killed in the Antioch High School shooting, speaks into a megaphone on the capitol steps in Nashville, Tennessee on Jan. 27, 2025.
Protestors demand gun reform following Nashville’s second school shooting in three years
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
What does the Tennessee General Assembly do?
Board members Frances Rosales and Butch Vaughn at a tense school board meeting in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Jan. 23, 2025.
Rutherford County School Board votes to keep 7 titles off library shelves, return 2 with restrictions
TikTok became available in the United States after going dark for 14 hours from Jan. 18-19, 2025.
TikTok is back, but for how long?
A Trump and Vance sign sits in front of the Rutherford County GOP headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Vanessa Hamel)
Key points of Trump’s second inaugural address
More in Featured
Jalynn Gregory awaits the referee's call in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on January 25, 2025.
MTSU takes down Lady Techsters 61-43, on historic day
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
MTSU celebrates legacy and accomplishments of MLK
Image from "The Wild Robot" courtesy of NBCUniversal.
MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness
The Middle Tennessee bench celebrates a three-pointer against WKU in the Murphy Center on Jan. 18, 2025.
Three spring storylines to watch in MTSU sports
Demonstrators chant in unison during the 2025 People's March in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Hundreds join the People’s March in Nashville before Trump’s inauguration
Blacksmithing instructor Ron Nichols guides a student in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Jan. 16, 2025.
Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association stokes new interest in timeless craft
About the Contributors
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being "A Secret History" by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I'm the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Judge blocks Trump administration freeze on federal loans and grants. What does this mean for MTSU?