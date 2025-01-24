The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness

Brian Chumney nominated for second best sound Oscar for ‘The Wild Robot’
Emma Burden, Lead features reporterJanuary 24, 2025
Image from “The Wild Robot” courtesy of NBCUniversal.

There might be an Oscar added to the College of Media and Entertainment trophy case this spring. Brian Chumney, who graduated from MTSU in 1998, received a nomination for the Academy Award for best sound as the supervising sound editor of the animated film “The Wild Robot.” This is Chumney’s second Oscar nomination. The Academy nominated his work on the 2021 revision of “West Side Story” in the same category.

Chumney began his career in sound as a student at MTSU, earning a degree in recording industry management. Chumney has spent the majority of his career working as a sound editor for Skywalker Sound, a division of Lucasfilm.

“The Wild Robot” movie poster, courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

With Skywalker Sound, Chumney has worked on notable films such as “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Minions,” “West Side Story” and “Tron: Legacy.”

“The Wild Robot” follows Roz, a robot, who is stranded on a deserted island. The film follows her adapting to her new surroundings and forming a relationship with a native goose. “The Wild Robot” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor.

“The Wild Robot” also received nominations for the Academy Award for best animated feature and best original score.

“A Complete Unknown,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked” round out the best sound category.

The 96th Academy Awards take place March 10, 2024.

To contact the editor, email [email protected].

About the Contributor
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I'm the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness