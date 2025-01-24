MTSU alum gets another ‘Wild’ chance at Oscar greatness

There might be an Oscar added to the College of Media and Entertainment trophy case this spring. Brian Chumney, who graduated from MTSU in 1998, received a nomination for the Academy Award for best sound as the supervising sound editor of the animated film “The Wild Robot.” This is Chumney’s second Oscar nomination. The Academy nominated his work on the 2021 revision of “West Side Story” in the same category.

Chumney began his career in sound as a student at MTSU, earning a degree in recording industry management. Chumney has spent the majority of his career working as a sound editor for Skywalker Sound, a division of Lucasfilm.

With Skywalker Sound, Chumney has worked on notable films such as “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Minions,” “West Side Story” and “Tron: Legacy.”

“The Wild Robot” follows Roz, a robot, who is stranded on a deserted island. The film follows her adapting to her new surroundings and forming a relationship with a native goose. “The Wild Robot” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor.

“The Wild Robot” also received nominations for the Academy Award for best animated feature and best original score.

“A Complete Unknown,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked” round out the best sound category.

The 96th Academy Awards take place March 10, 2024.

